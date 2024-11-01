AT/Rasmussen Reports poll: Trump leads in Wisconsin by three points

We are nearing the end of our AT/Rasmussen Reports polling cycle, and our latest is from Wisconsin. Although Wisconsin’s official motto may be “Forward,” a motto that dates to 1851 before the socialists made it their own, likely voters (LVs) in Wisconson are not behind Kamala, who keeps hollering that she and her party are “moving forward” (quite definitely in a socialist way). Instead, the poll shows Trump leading in Wisconsin by three points. This may be because they’re worried about the economy, consider what’s happening at the border to be an invasion that requires deportation, and view Trump as more competent than Kamala.

As noted, Trump has a three-point lead over Kamala in Wisconsin (50-47%). Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate candidates—Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde—are tied at 47%.

Image by AI.

Thirty percent of Wisconsin’s LVs see the economy as their greatest concern, with 21% worried about the border and, in third place, 13% worried about abortion. However, when they look at what they want the incoming administration to do, they’re equally divided by a desire to have the new president fix the border and address the economy (29% for each).

That concern about the border is very real. When asked about legal immigration, 30% of likely voters want the numbers decreased, and 26% want a temporary cessation. Fifty-seven percent of them say that it’s very or somewhat accurate to call what’s happening at the Southern border as an “invasion,” and a full 63% strongly or somewhat having the military stop more from entering. Thirty percent also blame Biden for what’s happening with immigration.

Wisconsin voters are mostly wedded to election-day voting. Only 31% have already voted, and 53% say they’re planning to vote in person on election day. They prefer paper ballots (59%) and want votes counted on election day (56%).

For more on the Wisconsin poll, check out Rasmussen Reports.