Biden bites

Joe Biden is the fading president. He’s been fading for years, even before his election, but now, he’s nearly transparent, a shell of the shell he’s been for so long. Kamala Harris can’t admit that of course. How can you admit you knew, for years, the President of the United States was senile, a clear and present danger to the security of America yet you did nothing about it?

Whose policies that she helped formulate and apply, or had nothing to do with—that changes from day to day--and which she wouldn’t do a thing to change, was she enforcing? Or was she, like Joe, merely a meat puppet, a mouthpiece for whoever has actually been running the country for the last four years?

That—her negligence in allowing a senile man with female groping and pedophilic tendencies—should be, in a sane, functioning nation one of the most egregious political scandals of all time, but it’s not. At least not yet. To be sure, willfully refusing to enforce our immigration laws and aiding our enemies is outrageously bad, but shouldn’t knowingly covering for a senile POTUS be as vile a crime as one can imagine? Only in a functioning, representative republic. In “our democracy,” all manner of unaccountable, destructive and immoral acts are the rule—the point--not the prosecutable exception.

Joe Biden has long groped and sniffed every little girl and woman he could get his hands on. Just enter “photos biden groping” into any search engine to find plenty. During the 2020 campaign, he was obliged to make a brief video sort of acknowledging that was wrong—those darned women and girls were complaining--and sort of promising he’d sort of do better. His adult daughter’s diary revealed he often showered with her. But hey, all dads do that, purely for educational reasons, of course. And for years, it has been an open secret his handlers have done everything they could to keep him away from women and little girls, at least when cameras were present. Without a leftist press to bury accusations who knows how many women have tried to go public, and how many have been bought off or threatened to keep quiet?

Just this week, however, Biden’s handlers, who no longer seem to be very worried about restraining Biden’s addled inclinations, let him get close to several babies, and he did what all normal, socially-adjusted adult men do when in the presence of babies: he bit them.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Normal American men know people are very protective of their children, wives and pets. One simply does not get too close to any of them unless they know that kind of proximity is welcome because of family connections or friendship. Unwanted intrusion into other’s personal space is likely to provoke a justified violent response. And one absolutely doesn’t touch a woman, girl or child, and certainly not a baby, unless everyone is certain that touching is welcome. Strangers, regardless of their political or celebrity status, have no greater permission than anyone else. In fact, people of those classes, particularly men, should know the legal and political dangers of that sort of unwanted behavior. Of course this is usually limited to Republicans in danger of winning elections.

Need I say one doesn’t put their lips(?!) on other people’s babies, nor does one bite them, even if one is only “playing”?

Fortunately for Biden the Secret Service will protect him. Though they’re helpless to prevent serial assassination attempts against Donald Trump, we can be sure any outraged father—or mother—forcibly preventing Biden from groping or biting their offspring would be immediately smashed into the floor and would enjoy the view of multiple gun muzzles in their faces. They’d be lucky not to be shot.

The legacy media actually covered the munching. All obviously got the narrative of Biden “jokingly” or “playfully” biting babies. Their stories suggested anyone having a problem with Biden’s inappropriate behavior was themselves inappropriate, even politically motivated, those garbage MAGA, God and gun loving Deplorables. Normal Americans know better:

Graphic: X Screenshot

It was the perfect set up: a White House Halloween event with decorations and candy for the kiddies, drawing them in with unwitting parents expecting proper, adult behavior from the President of the United States, too shocked to react violently with Biden was, well, Biden.

At this point, why should anyone expect sane adult behavior from anyone associated with the Harris/Biden Administration? Or are we so inured to the bizarre, incompetent, pedophilic and anti-American, nothing surprises or outrages us anymore? I won’t bother to mention how our allies and enemies react to this sort of lunacy. Oh. Guess I just did.

Just another thing on the ballot on November 5.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.