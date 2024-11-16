Keeping the left on its well-deserved losing streak

The fascist far left has always been on the wrong side of history, and now that it’s ideologically dying, it’s time to keep up the trend.

Considering the various electoral events of the last few years, I see a long losing streak.

Despite the denials and the linguistic lies, the left has been trying to force its sick form of collectivism on the country. Call it whatever you want, socialism, communism, fascism, statism, Maoism, the names have been changed to protect the guilty, but the deaths and disastrous results are always the same.

To say they are on the wrong side of history would be a severe understatement.

Recent electoral results are making it obvious that the 2020 election victory was a mirage, produced by COVID-19, effectively the same as a once-in-a-100-years flu epidemic, that the left exploited for all its worth to win.

They loved the power that it gave them, packaged as 'science.' But it wasn't science. We know now that masks are useless, but great for concealing the identities of rioters during the fiery ‘mostly peaceful protests’ that burned down whole city blocks and saw numerous deaths at the tail end of that pandemic.

We know now that the six-foot ‘standard’ of ‘social distancing’ was made up. Yet it justified all matters of malfeasance in the 2020 election, with mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and the inexplicable Zuckerberg drop-boxes for ballots when mailboxes easily fulfilled the role.

The problem for the left is that while they spent four long years denouncing election deniers (whatever that means), the fact is that without all that 2020 funny business, the vote counts for 2024 seem to trend right in line with years other than 2020.

And let’s be realistic about this, had the roles been reversed, the nation’s socialists would have started with their first steps of silencing our voices – because they already called for this to be done. And they would have deprived us of our common-sense human right of armed self-defense – because they also already called for this to be done.

So, we see now that the left is in full retreat. To continue with military parlance, this could be called the pursuit phase of the battle.

First, their ratings plummeted and now their high-priced propaganda personalities are being pushed out.

Second, they're in denial about it. In some ways, the lefties are doing all they can to avoid any recovery. They’re deluding themselves that the media favored the pro-freedom side.

They’re blaming everyone but themselves for their problem. They need the Michael Jordan PSA: Stop It, Get Some Help. That’s turned into a meme, but they’re likely too arrogant to listen.

The propaganda press is still lying along as they’ve always done, forgetting that they lost their credibility years ago. And they won’t get it back until they start to tell the truth – but the problem for them is that this will condemn their ideology to the dustbin of history. They can’t keep up the same old gaslighting routines, because no one believes them anymore. They can’t project their issues on the pro-freedom side because enough people see through the scam.

So, what can we do to keep them on their losing streak?

The first thing we need to do is acknowledge what has happened. In April 2022, Elon Musk tweeted out a cartoon made by U.S. evolutionary biologist Colin Wright that showed most of the country has moved towards the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum, while the left went off the deep end into insanity land.

This means that we’re a major part of the political majority of a center-right country, with the true liberals next to us as part of the moderate middle. While the lefties are way off in the distance. We need to assert that fact.

As for the left, they are a small, fringe extremist segment of the political spectrum instead of a non-existent left-to-moderate cabal. We call them the fascist far-left because the party of projection will never admit to the fact that fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer. And that they are at the far-left and authoritarian end of the linear political spectrum.

This isn’t ‘name-calling’ by any means, it’s just a statement of ideological fact. Fascism is just another of the myriad forms of collectivism – as in communism, leftism, and socialism. Lefties love to use positive-sounding but almost meaningless words to describe themselves. Think of applying fascist far-left to them as truth in advertising.

Next, we need to build up a media system that can balance out the propaganda press. They’ve severely damaged themselves by going all in for collectivism and Team Kamala, but they aren’t going away completely. Like cockroaches after a major disaster, they’ll reappear out of the woodwork, ready to spew conspiracy theories in the fine blueanon fashion. One-sided media coverage means that the left can lie with impunity and rarely face a ‘fact check.’

Balanced media means they won’t be able to get away with that, and it will be glorious.

Anti-liberty lefties also love to use language to lie about who they are and confuse the people about the structure of the political spectrum. We need to (rhetorically) destroy them with their own tactics. This means we use words and language to shape the debate the way the left has done for the past 30 years. This not only sets the terms in the battlefield of ideas, but it also serves to separate the fascist far-left from the true liberals and non-collectivists who sometimes feel homeless in the way things are set up.

Lefties will always keep on losing if they insist on the same old lies and ideology, and we have to stop praising them with positive labels and indulging them in their Utopian fantasies. It's time that they acknowledge that collectivism cannot work and that fomenting lies to that effect only destroys their credibility even further. Pro-freedom patriots – conservatives, libertarians, and true liberals are the new centrist majority, so we have to focus on that while asserting that collectivism is a tired relic of the past – the polar opposite of ‘progress.’

The left has had 400 long years to get its ideological act together and somehow get collectivism to work as advertised, and it always ends up in NKVD, Gestapo, Stasi, Gulags, concentration camps, and millions deliberately murdered on an industrial scale.

It’s time to say enough with the left’s unworkable Utopian fantasies and make ‘progress’ (to coin a phrase) beyond them. It’s time to demolish the leftist lie that collectivism has never been tried before and put an end to that insanity.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from New York Post video, via YouTube