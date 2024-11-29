Jack the Bitter's last stand

In what universe is it professional for a prosecutor to smear the target for which he failed to secure a conviction?

The answer is none.

However, there is Jack Smith, who in two cases made a dogged effort to throw President Trump in jail in a case started to prevent his re-election.

Here's the bizarre thing he's up to now:

Multiple accounts that Smith is preparing a report and that Garland will release it publicly, all before the inauguration. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) November 28, 2024

California GOP chief Harmeet Dhillon, who's an experienced attorney, saw something funny:

The very idea of any prosecutor releasing a smear “report” on a defendant he was unable to convict, should be repugnant to any lawyer who believes in the integrity of our criminal justice system. Instead we have gloating trolls cheerleading such a disgusting abuse of process. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 29, 2024

Which sounds stinky indeed.

But then Jack Smith isn't a legitimate prosecutor, as a judge has ruled. He sees no reason to act like professional prosecutors do.

The gross thing here is that this isn't done, except on President Trump. Normal prosecutors don't do this, and imitation-prosecutors with no business being prosecutors shouldn't either.

Smith's act underlines that this never was, and still isn't, an apolitical prosecution.

This is the act of a bitter political partisan angry at the election results which were effectively the voice of the people stepping in as if to command him to stop the lawfare against Trump.

Yes, it was that because President Trump faced a raft of primary challengers early in the election, all of them with platforms similar to President Trump's.

But voter support coalesced around Trump after Smith's lawfare acts clearly intended to derail his campaign. Instead of scaring the public away, the public came together in numbers never before seen, forming a protective ring around Trump with the only possible purpose being to say "stop!"

Smith, of course, just doubled down, hamstringing Trump's campaign, forcing it spend on legal expenses, and allowing Democrats to bellow 'convict' and 'felon' around all of these multiple cases, of which Smith illegitimately commanded two.

None were more fanatical than Smith, so now he refuses to go quietly and professionally. His cases in ruins, he stopped them, but remains bitter and wants to remain a prosecutor against Trump forever.

All it shows is that illegitimate prosecutors will do illegitimate things. In doing this irregular smear campaign, he proves he never was a legally appointed prosecutor.

Now like Rumplestiltskin, Smith stamps his feet in rage and sinks himself into the ground. He can't be gone soon enough.

I feel this meme is accurate. Jack Smith had no choice but to drop the case. I thought democrats were gonna get him THIS TIME?



The meltdown on the left is the gift that keeps on giving. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 26, 2024

Image: Twitter / x meme