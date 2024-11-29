« Illinois Democrat whines about Trump’s hyperfocus on ‘efficiency’ and debloating government | John Kerry hits the circuit to campaign for an official ‘climate emergency’ »
November 29, 2024

Jack the Bitter's last stand

By Monica Showalter

In what universe is it professional for a prosecutor to smear the target for which he failed to secure a conviction?

The answer is none.

However, there is Jack Smith, who in two cases made a dogged effort to throw President Trump in jail in a case started to prevent his re-election.

Here's the bizarre thing he's up to now:

California GOP chief Harmeet Dhillon, who's an experienced attorney, saw something funny:

 

Which sounds stinky indeed.

But then Jack Smith isn't a legitimate prosecutor, as a judge has ruled. He sees no reason to act like professional prosecutors do.

The gross thing here is that this isn't done, except on President Trump. Normal prosecutors don't do this, and imitation-prosecutors with no business being prosecutors shouldn't either.

Smith's act underlines that this never was, and still isn't, an apolitical prosecution.

This is the act of a bitter political partisan angry at the election results which were effectively the voice of the people stepping in as if to command him to stop the lawfare against Trump.

Yes, it was that because President Trump faced a raft of primary challengers early in the election, all of them with platforms similar to President Trump's.

But voter support coalesced around Trump after Smith's lawfare acts clearly intended to derail his campaign. Instead of scaring the public away, the public came together in numbers never before seen, forming a protective ring around Trump with the only possible purpose being to say "stop!"

Smith, of course, just doubled down, hamstringing Trump's campaign, forcing it spend on legal expenses, and allowing Democrats to bellow 'convict' and 'felon' around all of these multiple cases, of which Smith illegitimately commanded two.

None were more fanatical than Smith, so now he refuses to go quietly and professionally. His cases in ruins, he stopped them, but remains bitter and wants to remain a prosecutor against Trump forever.

All it shows is that illegitimate prosecutors will do illegitimate things. In doing this irregular smear campaign, he proves he never was a legally appointed prosecutor.

Now like Rumplestiltskin, Smith stamps his feet in rage and sinks himself into the ground. He can't be gone soon enough.

Image: Twitter / x meme

 

 

