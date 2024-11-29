John Kerry hits the circuit to campaign for an official ‘climate emergency’

John Kerry and other green pushers are out there every day trying to scare people into capitulation to give up their quality of life.

In the following article, he warns of a “climate emergency,” but then magically transitions the conversation to deaths from air pollution instead of talking about deaths from warming or storms, which he (and so many others) often claim are an existential threat.

John Kerry Claims U.S. ‘On the Brink of Needing to Declare a Climate Emergency’ The Biden administration’s ‘climate envoy,’ John Kerry, claimed that the United States was ‘on the brink of needing to declare a climate emergency.’ During a forum hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics last week, when asked what people who care about the climate and are concerned about the future ‘should be doing,’ Kerry stated that people needed to ‘start focusing’ on the arguments that went with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition. Kerry added that there were ‘seven million people’ who were dying each year due to poor air quality.

For decades, progressive fearmongers like Kerry have said our use of natural resources is causing warming, and that warming is destroying the planet.

If the green pushers are worried about air pollution, they wouldn’t target carbon dioxide—CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas which makes plants thrive and allows the world to be fed.

Natural gas is also a very low pollution gas, but green pushers want to outlaw it along with other reasonably priced fuels.

Volcanoes cause a great deal of pollution. Maybe the green pushers should target them instead of targeting fuels that have greatly improved our quality and length of life. Volcanoes can cause either warming or cooling. It is truly a joke when green pushers claim they can control the climate, no matter what they do. They can control the climate as much as they can control volcanoes.

When green pushers talk about deaths due to human activity, our use of natural resources, and climate change, we need to put everything in perspective by using factual statistics instead of computer generated predictions which can easily be manipulated to push an agenda.

(The following facts come from Google’s AI, unless I give a specific source.)

“Around 60 million people die each year in the world.”

“The WHO estimates an average of 489,000 people died each year from warming from 2000-2019….”

That means less than 1% of deaths are caused by warming. Why would we spend trillions each year and destroy our quality of life to pretend we could reduce warming?

“Estimates of the number of people who die each year from cold range from 4.5 million to 5.1 million.” Why would green pushers, including elected officials, push to reduce temperatures, when deaths from cold cause around ten times the number of deaths as warm temperatures?

From Statista:

In 2020, storms were the cause of death to more than 1.7 thousand people across the globe. In the past three decades, the highest annual death toll due to storms was registered in 1991, when storm events were responsible for the death of more than 146 thousand people worldwide.

“Life expectancy when Jesus was alive 2,000 years ago was 30-35 years.”

“Life expectancy in 1860 was 39.4 in the United States.” It barely rose in 1,860 years.

“Today, the life expectancy in the U.S. is around 78 years.” Life expectancies almost doubled in 160 short years. So what happened 160 years ago? We started using coal, natural gas, and crude oil to greatly improve our quality and length of life. Crude oil is used in over 6,000 products. Our use of natural resources is clearly not killing us. It has made us live much longer.

People should be thankful that central air and central heat allows them to stay inside and protect them from the cold, the heat, and pollution.

“The average life expectancy in underdeveloped countries is 63-67 years.” Safe to say, the green pushers are the ones that are causing excess deaths.

If the media were interested in facts instead of pushing the green agenda, they would do a little research instead of just repeating what they are told.

It is pathetic when rich blowhards like Kerry, who own multiple mansions, cruise around the world on yachts, and fly in private jets, lecture us about our carbon footprint. It is a shame they want to keep poor people poor.

The climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally and always will. People should not capitulate to people who claim they can control the climate if we give up stuff that we need and enjoy.

