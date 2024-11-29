Illinois Democrat whines about Trump’s hyperfocus on ‘efficiency’ and debloating government

The jokes just write themselves.

At the start of this week, Illinois Democrat Jonathan Jackson appeared on an MSNBC segment to discuss his thoughts on President Trump’s upcoming term as well as his political priorities, particularly Trump’s commitment to cutting out the grotesque and criminal waste of Washington—the very reason Trump has tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run the temporarily-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As any reasonable person would expect, Jackson, being a Democrat (and a taxpayer parasite himself), clearly isn’t a fan of Trump’s stated mission; from an item by Ian Hatchett out at Breitbart News yesterday:

‘All of this stuff about efficiency and slash and burn and scare, what about — when are we going to hear the words of caring for people, when are we going to hear about uplifting people? That’s not on the agenda. You cannot run government the way you run business.’

Thought that Washington D.C. couldn’t be more out of touch with the average American? Think again—Jackson is literally whining and griping about Trump prioritizing “efficiency” and saving taxpayer money! That is caring for the people, at the expense of useless government workers (like Jackson). It is the paradigm-shift for which tens of millions of people just voted.

What’s even more funny is that Jackson represents much of Chicago’s south side, and Chicago is notoriously wasteful and corrupt. Even without having any idea as to what “good policy” looks like, we should all inherently know to sprint in the opposite direction as Chicago Democrats.

Jackson has it all wrong—cutting government is doing right by the vast majority of people, just not the people gorging at the government trough, living off taxpayer-subsidized “jobs.”

Aside from that though, you can run government exactly like a business, and you should. Otherwise, you get what we have now: $36 trillion in debt, a burden shouldered by the little guy, and expenditure items that are so absurd, it’s hard to believe they’re even real. (If confused on that last part, please see any one of Rand Paul’s Festivus Reports.)

As libertarian Larry Sharpe explained it, “The government is just a business with no incentive to deliver agreed upon services because their customers pay them under the threat of incarceration.”

So Trump wants to make the government more accountable? The horror!

