Innocents knifed to death in the United Kingdom

Are the authorities covering up the circumstances of this horrific crime?

On July 29, 2024, in Southport, United Kingdom, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (A.R.) allegedly knifed to death three girls (Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice da Silva Aguier, nine). He also allegedly knifed eight other children and two adults, all of whom survived with severe injuries.

Rumors spread that A.R. was an asylum-seeking Muslim who had arrived in the country on a small boat. Anti-Muslim riots broke out in Southport and elsewhere in the United Kingdom. Police put down the riots, and on August 1, Liverpool Crown Court announced that A.R. had been born in Britain and was not a Muslim.

A.R. was initially charged with murder and attempted murder. However, the police later learned that at the time of these alleged crimes, ricin and al-Qaeda terrorist materials were stashed at his house. As a consequence, on October 29, he was additionally charged with offenses under the Biological Weapons Act (1974) and the Terrorism Act (2000). (However, the police refused to identify the attack as terror-related.)

The Southport horror is no longer front-page news, but questions remain. Prior to A.R.’s alleged attack, were the authorities aware of A.R. as a threat? If so, what did they do about it? Did the murderer single out young girls? If so, why? Were the knifings a terrorist act? How did al-Qaeda terrorist materials and ricin end up in A.R.’s house? How much ricin was in the house, and what was its lethality? What are the contents of the terrorist materials? What has A.R. been up to online?

Then, on November 17, Winston Marshall aired his Nigel Farage interview on YouTube. (Farage is a member of Parliament who leads the Reform Party. He stands head and shoulders above other British politicians due to his intelligence, verbal skills, and rightness on the issues.) Farage commented on the Southport murders and mutilations.

All I can say to you right now is that I know a hell of a lot more than the British public know. I have been completely silenced. ... I have been told by the speaker of the House of Commons that I can’t ask questions about (Southport) in the House of Commons. ... We are witnessing one of the biggest cover-ups we’ve ever seen in our lives. ... I can’t go any further than that other than to say I will be proved right.

But later in the interview, Farage did go further: “[Prime Minister Keir] Starmer’s instincts on all of this are deeply authoritarian. ... When the truth comes out about all this, his reputation as prime minister will take a dent of enormous proportions.”

What are the answers to the questions and concerns raised above? For example, is Farage correct when he says, “We are witnessing one of the biggest cover-ups we’ve seen in our lives”? During the coming year, I hope to find out.

Scott Varland is an American living in the United Kingdom.

