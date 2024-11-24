The United Kingdom’s decline continues with a knife fight on Westminster Bridge

I’ve been meaning for days to write about what’s going on in the UK. I used to be a rabid Anglophile but lately, I feel little more than disdain for what was once one of the crown jewels in Western Civilization. A major knife fight on Westminister Bridge in London is just one more nail in this once great nation’s coffin.

Like all nations, historical Great Britain was imperfect as it moved through the stages of civilization—everything from totalitarian monarchies to slavery to watching human and animal torture and executions as entertainment to generally callous disregard for human life to often cruel colonialism—but out of that typically human morass, Great Britain managed to give birth to some amazing ideas.

These, of course, were the ideas that our Founders put into our Constitution. We all know them. The idea that government governs with the consent of the governed and the extraordinary notion of inherent rights that come not from the government but from God. The top among those rights are (1) freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and the press, (2) the right to bear arms, (3) equality before the law, (4) the right to due process of law, (5) the right to be free from government searches and seizures, (6) the right to the liberty of our bodies (i.e., no slavery), and so many more.

All these ideas were painfully worked through in England, often accompanied by a lot of spilled blood. They then reached their apex in America.

It’s not a coincidence that when you look at the world’s former colonies, those that were once under British rule during its heyday are the ones that thrive today. Of course, thriving is relative, so America thrived more than a former colony in Africa did. Nevertheless, whatever their geographic locations, the one-time British colonies are the best places to live in whatever region they exist. (See Niall Ferguson’s Empire, for more on this topic.)

However, in the mid-18th century, Britain made a terrible mistake: To destroy the American colony’s contention that Parliament’s laws were stifling their liberties as Englishmen, both as set out in the 1689 Bill of Rights, Parliament held that these rights were not inherent in citizens nor did they constrain Parliament.

Instead, Parliament announced that the Bill of Rights restricted only the monarchy which, by that time, was increasingly more symbolic than powerful. As between Parliament and British citizens, there were no inherent rights, and government was not limited; there was just tradition, and citizens had to hope that the traditions lasted.

Recent history has shown that those hopes were misplaced. Modern Great Britain is an increasingly Islamicized, totalitarian, dystopian place. It’s the living embodiment of the poster saying that 1984 was meant to be a warning, not an instruction book. In recent weeks, the headlines have offered us myriad stories about the death of liberty in the land that gave us liberty:

A well-known conservative journalist got a police visit informing her that she had committed an unspecified racial hate crime because of a year-old tweet. She was not allowed to know the specific nature of the charge or the identity of the person offended.

Even children as young as nine are being officially investigated for hate incidents that police admit aren’t crimes, such as calling other children names or affirming the sexual binary.

Tommy Robinson, whom the British media routinely defame as “far right” (aka Hitler), has been on the receiving end of non-stop government harassment and imprisonment for refusing to be silent about Islamic sex crimes.

British people are sending their children to school in dirty clothes because of the insanity of “Net Zero” Britain. In the midst of a world awash in hydrocarbon energy, they are reduced to pre-modern levels of dirt.

An illegal immigrant from the Congo raped and impregnated a 15-year-old. He has a bit of a history. In 2005, when he was due to be deported, the Air France cabin crew got wokefully righteous and refused to let the plane fly if he were deported. He’ll now serve 2/3 of a 10-year sentence, living at British taxpayer expense.

The British are also stuck with a violent Portuguese drug dealer because the EU grants him the right to live wherever he wishes within the EU. Britain cannot deport him even though an immigration judge identified him as a “serious threat to the fundamental interests” of their society.

A Zimbabwean man who killed someone in a car crash gets to stay in the UK courtesy of the European Convention of Human Rights because he has an illegitimate child in England. The judge was worried about the “emotional impact” on the three-year-old boy, even though the boy believes the man currently living with his mother is his real father.

There’s also the “migrant gangster”—i.e., a Black man with a Belgian passport—who must remain in the UK because of European Union rules.

All of this, of course, leaves one wondering what in the world happened to Brexit, but that’s probably a whole other post.

Meanwhile, even as the UK accords extraordinary rights to criminal aliens, it’s trying to destroy its farmers, people with ties to the land going back centuries or even millennia.

Currently, multiple British cities, including London, Blackburn, and Oxford have openly Muslim mayors, whether these have actual power, like London’s Sadiq Khan, or merely ceremonial roles. The former mayors of many cities (Birmingham, Rochdale, and Leeds) are pro-Hamas.

Except for London, all these towns are in the midlands or the north. Tellingly, Muslim immigrants have a remarkable habit of moving to communities with the greatest number of Jews and then terrorizing the Jews out of those same communities.

Meanwhile, England is returning to a time of pre-modern criminality. In the 18th century, its big cities were amongst the most dangerous in Europe. Now, many of its big cities again top the list—and, perhaps coincidentally—they’re the cities with the largest Muslim populations. (The same goes for all the other big cities on the list, no matter where in Europe they are.)

Adding to the crime level, today, there was a knife fight on Westminster Bridge, one of London’s major bridges and the one closest to Parliament. Ironically, the worst injury came about because of a heart attack, but the bridge was swarmed with police and shut down for hours:

The police insist this wasn’t terrorism, but many people have their suspicions about the people who might have been involved.

Once, Vera Lynn sang, “There’ll always be an England.” Now, I’m not so sure—and looking at today’s England, I’m not sure there should always be an England. It’s not the country it once was.