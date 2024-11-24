Wicked’s stars make it easy to cross the movie off my holiday watch list

One of the things that drove Trump’s victory was the fact that the public has had it with the whole “gay” thing. Most people are infinitely more tolerant than they were a few decades ago. They liked the idea that homosexuals just wanted to be left alone to live their lives without discrimination. What they haven’t liked is the left’s endless effort to push homosexuality in all its frequently bizarre and unhealthy permutations on the popular culture, especially on their children.

However, the left, especially in Hollywood, is struggling to accept that reality. Instead, amazingly, Hollywood is doubling down on the LGBTQ+ vibe. How else can one explain the way Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are excitedly wittering on about the fact that the new movie Wicked (Part 1) is quite possibly the gayest movie ever made:

"Wicked is so gay, even the animals in Oz are gay" here we go again pic.twitter.com/oPKxlKnijf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 24, 2024

Poor things. I don’t think they can help themselves. While Hollywood, which was always perverted behind the scenes, whether heterosexually or homosexually, once tried desperately to project “middle American normal,” those days are gone. Its current goal has narrowed to a single thing: LGBTQ+. That’s what they’re selling. No matter how it’s packaged, that’s the real product.

The usual suspects, of course, are thrilled:

Have you ever seen Wicked or The Wizard of Oz? They are very gay, don’t know why you tough alpha-males get so butt hurt about that https://t.co/HwM5u9jDgv — Snugs Petey (@SnugsPetey) November 24, 2024

Glinda and Elphaba literally are GIRLFRIENDS. They even made that one song in the film like a mating dance and the other song was screaming GAY all over my screen 🫠 I love gelphie your honor 🩷💚 #Wicked #WickedMovie https://t.co/fxZq75Nn8S pic.twitter.com/8NQbgR1edS — ᗢ|Meng|ᗢ 💚wicked era🩷 (@izafeeling) November 21, 2024

Frank L. Baum is rolling in his grave.

However, the reality is that the book was written by a gay man, Gregory Maguire. When I read the book in 1995, while I disliked it, I was probably blind to the fact that it is all gay subtext. And that’s fine for a subculture. However, it’s not fine for ordinary Americans. Nevertheless, back in 2009, Oprah was doing her normalizing best as she celebrated the “normal” home of Maguire, his weirdly look-alike “husband,” and their three children, all adopted from third-world countries.

Sadly, the movie is colorful, loud, and musical, so it’ll probably draw in lots of families for the holiday season. Most will be blind to the totally gay subtext. However, just by making the movie profitable, they will have encouraged Hollywood to think this is still what the culture wants.

