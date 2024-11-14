Democrats vow to obstruct President-Elect Trump again

Democrats are on the record as vowing to obstruct Donald Trump’s second term. Just like they did his first one.

This is election-interference. It is an in-your-face pledge to negate the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly voted for Trump. (Trump won in a near landslide, winning the Electoral College 312-226…and the popular vote by more than three million.) It is, in fact, an assault on our democracy. Which should be ironic to anyone who hasn’t yet seen today’s Democrats for what they are: power-hungry elitists who believe they know better than you do on how to run your life...and that of everyone else who doesn’t reside in their “insolated,” big-city coastal bubbles. Democrats’ motto should be “Let them eat cake.” Or maybe bugs. But definitely not meat.

Democrats/leftists/progressives/Marxists will lie, bitch, moan, obfuscate, attack, sue, and do anything else, 24/7, from now until the inauguration to keep Trump from taking power. If he still manages to do so, they will redouble their efforts to make sure he doesn’t succeed in Making America Great Again.

They simply can’t accept losing, so they want to take their ball and go home. Except it isn’t their ball, it is the country’s ball, the people’s ball. Democrats are like little kids who don’t receive the promised toy at the bottom of their breakfast cereal boxes. They are throwing a tantrum. But, in this case, the damage they can do to the nation is immense, incalculable.

It appears likely that some may go so far as to effectively commit treason. If so, they should be held suitably accountable. If Republicans should then fail to do this when they control all three branches of government and have been given a mandate by the people, they would effectively be committing treason, too.

