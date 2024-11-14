Juan, check out Jack

It appears that Jack Smith will finally stop pursuing President Trump. It's about time, because this "lawfare" has been devastating for the rule of law. It's banana republic stuff!

This is what we hear from Smith:

Special counsel Jack Smith is planning to resign before Donald Trump enters the White House, a report claims. The federal prosecutor's two cases against the president-elect are on the brink of being closed. Sources close to Smith told the New York Times he wants to finish his work and avoid being fired 'within two seconds' of Trump being sworn in on January 20. The two complex investigations into Trump have cost the taxpayer around $50 million. One involved classified documents the former president kept after leaving office following his first term. The other focused on Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the lead up to January 6.

There you go. Hit the road Jack and don't come back no more, as the song goes.

To paraphrase Professor Jonathan Turley, the 2024 election was the biggest verdict in U.S. history. The voters said “enough is enough. Stop these tactics of using our courts to prosecute political opponents.” The voters know that these cases were rooted in politics, not law, and the public smelled that rat quickly.

The next question is: what about Judge Juan Merchan in New York? When will he get the memo? I don't know if the judge has the courage to dig himself out of the hole, but let's hope.

Juan, talk to Jack and get out of the way. My good guess is that New Yorkers would rather have their courts prosecute the street criminals terrorizing their communities.

