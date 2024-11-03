Democrats are committing the final sin: weaponizing people

A major battle is brewing in a coming collision of two unstoppable forces. One side is Marxist leftist progressivism and our administrative deep state (both movements roughly 100 years old in America). The second side is Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. This battle will be triggered the day after the November 5th election and may happen no matter which candidate wins for reasons I’ll describe below.

Unfortunately, to the Democrat’s final and shameful adoption of evil, they have managed to weaponize their followers into human ammunition. While BLM and Antifa rioted during the George Floyd era, that was merely a practice run. This time is different. The leftists and administrative state understand that Trump is a true existential threat to their continued power and likely to their organizational existence, of which he plans to start a brick-by-brick dismantling.

The distinction I’m making using the term “weaponize” is one of political violence versus regular political actions.

The left has placed its followers and most Democratic voters in this panic mode by convincing them of the horrors that they claim Trump will do without any proof and ignoring that he’s already served once and did none of these things. They cannot tell you why because they are the victims of conditioning by the application of Josef Goebbels’s explanation: “A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth.”

They act and respond like zombies. Similar to someone who is deathly afraid of snakes or spiders and totally loses control and freaks out inconsolably when they see one. These supporters are unreachable, and one certainly cannot even approach a discussion on Trump with them. When asked, they are incapable of telling why they hate Trump to the point of wishing him harm.

The left and the administrative state, combined with the support of the mainstream media and our governmental legal system, have fully condemned the half of the country that supports Trump as haters, Nazis, fascists, homophobes, misogynists (I could go on for 20 more). The left is expert at attaching labels to people without a drop of proof. They have managed to convince their followers that Trump is Satan incarnate, will become Hitler, and will throw his opponents in jail or have them shot (again, my list could go on).

Think of how many times we’ve heard that Trump is an “insurrections,” yet not one—not one—of the January 6 detainees have been charged with or found guilty of that charge (proof here), nor has Trump. Yet word on the street is that the left plans to misuse the 14th Amendment to prevent his taking office based on being an insurrectionist. Read that closely: Democrats plan to use an unproven or non-convicted charge of insurrection to apply the 14th Amendment to prevent his taking office. This is just one of the multitudes of lies they use to mislead their base and rile them up.

As to my initial comment that this power may be unleashed no matter who wins the election, I can see riots to stop Trump’s ascent if he wins and punishment brigades going after MAGA supporters if Harris wins. Conservatives/Trump supporters may face direct retribution by these myrmidon (here, here) zombies who will not face punishment for attacking (ala Floyd riots), with high visibility persons subject to January 6-type unending incarceration on trumped up charges. They must do this even if Trump loses, to ensure the patriots are crushed and cannot regroup for the future.

This demonstrates just how desperate the left is to stop Trump. It isn’t about losing an election. It is about losing their entire power structure, carefully crafted over the past 100 years. And ultimately punishing anyone who dares try to stop them.

This will not turn out well.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and their partners in the administrative state, and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com