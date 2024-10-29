With all the anti-Trump Hitler rhetoric, are Democrats planning a post-election coup?

Lee Smith is one of the sharpest political analysts around. And yesterday, writing at Thomas D. Klingenstein’s site, Smith asked a question that has probably occurred to the rest of you: “Is the Left Preparing for War If Trump Wins?” If something like Smith asks the question based upon a careful review of available information, you’re no longer looking at tinfoil hat stuff; instead, this is a very serious matter that we hope the Trump campaign and the RNC are taking very seriously.

What concerns Smith is the escalating rhetoric about Trump as a “fascist” (Kamala’s words) and another Hitler (John Kelly, The Atlantic, Kamala Harris). Before, during, and after Trump’s hugely successful (and Jewishly well-attended) Madison Square Garden, the Democrat air was filled with claims that it was a re-do of the pro-Hitler 1939 German Bund rally. That came from James Carville, Tim Walz, everyone at MSNBC, and Hillary Clinton.

Image: X screen grab.

Hillary Clinton was, unwittingly, the most bizarre one of all these clownish people to advance the claim:

“One other thing that you’ll see next week… is Trump actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939. I write about this in my book,” Ms Clinton told CNN on Thursday evening.

Someone needs to remind Hillary (who might be losing it through years of alleged alcohol abuse) that, in 1992, her husband accepted the Democrat party nomination at Madison Square Garden.

Now, it’s true that, since the 1960s, it’s been standard Democrat party rhetoric to call the Republican presidential candidate a Nazi. This represents one of the great Soviet victories. The Nazis were socialists. The modern Democrat party is socialist. The reason we associate Nazis and fascists with the right is because, after WWII, the entire leftist establishment simply redefined them to be “right.” And there it was...a trope was born.

But Lee Smith thinks things are different this year:

As I write in my forthcoming book Disappearing the President, Democratic Party research and media reports show that many senior party officials and operatives are preparing for the possibility of a Trump victory. Accordingly, planning is focused on undermining the incoming president with enough violence to rock his administration. Prominent post-election scenarios forecast such widespread rioting that the newly elected president would be compelled to invoke the Insurrection Act. With some senior military officials refusing to follow Trump’s orders, according to the scenarios, the U.S. Armed Forces would split, leaving America on the edge of the abyss. By vilifying Trump as a despotic madman who must be stopped before he can commence his reign of terror, the regime’s propaganda apparatus not only slanders Trump but also pre-emptively threatens the reputation, as well as the livelihood and perhaps the liberty, of current military personnel. The point is to push the military against Trump: When the time comes to act, will you stand for democracy or side with a tyrant who sees the military only as an instrument to advance his personal interests?

In addition to the war gaming, Smith details much of the rhetoric coming Trump’s way, which is much greater than the generic “He’s a Nazi.” They claim that Trump will assassinate rivals, lock people up (something, of course, Democrats have already done) and coopt the military. Democrats also continue to plan to remove Trump for being an insurrectionist under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Smith explains, “The propaganda meant to establish a predicate to employ violence to stop Trump has been reinforced at the highest levels of the Democratic Party.”

I’m loath to try to summarize Smith’s carefully developed thesis, which relies on the Democrats’ own words, wargames, activities, and openly stated plans. The bottom line is that the Democrats are setting up a dynamic that says (especially to the military), if Hitler wins an election, you must act to stop him from taking power.

And yes, it’s another irony that major Democrat outlets such as the WaPo, NY Times, and USA Today are refusing to endorse Kamala. If they really believed their rhetoric, they would. But the hypocrisy is less important, of course, than the practical effect of that Never-ending Hitler/Nazi drumbeat.

***************

Here’s a new entry in the American Thinker occasional podcast series.

This video/podcast discusses a leftist European writer’s accurate—and depressing—take on the state of America under Harris and Biden, the fraud against Israel that’s taking place on Wikipedia, and the wonderful New York Times article that’s meant to dissuade people from supporting Trump but that reads like the perfect Trump campaign promotional material.

Rumble

YouTube

Libsyn (audio)

Apple podcast