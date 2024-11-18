Dancing with Trump

President Trump enjoys dancing. In fact, his arm-swaying, air-punching moves might be considered a more staid, presidential version of the old hand jive. Still, that’s not bad for a septuagenarian.

In fact, when people in the audience became overwrought and kept fainting at a Pennsylvania townhall event last month, Trump put on an enthralling 39-minute dance-a-thon. Predictably, the legacy media mocked him, and Kamala continued dirty dancing by questioning his mental equanimity (lying by omission, they failed to acknowledge that Trump then descended the stage and mingled with supporters).

Kamala’s voodoo-like routine has been eliminated from the national consciousness, but Trump’s moves have become inspirational to those who are proud to show their America First bona fides. For example, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers rendered an exuberant Trump Dance after sacking the opposing quarterback. The spontaneity was much more entertaining than most choreographed NFL player celebrations.

Football players throughout collegiate and professional teams are emulating Trump’s moves, but the dancing crown goes to UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones. He got a refresher of Trump’s rhythmic routine when the President-elect performed an impromptu dance (to the YMCA tune) after heroically entering the raucous UFC caldron in MSG last night.

After punching and kicking his opponent silly, Jones was declared the winner by TKO. His celebration included a specially improvised version of the Trump Dance. Oh, the joy!

Anyone who has managed to evade or escape the Left’s anti-American dogma cannot help but feel the MAGA reverberations and excitations. Kamala was “Dancing in the Dark” (a tune from her off-key supporter Bruce Springsteen) with “pragmatic capitalists”-cum-socialists, while Trump’s all-American message and trademark dance moves have become infectious. Even if one is not a gifted athlete, they are a vibrant element of any good MAGA morning wake-up routine.

That is fitting because it’s Morning Again in America. Trump’s broad coalition presages a potential trajectory where American optimism prevails and where identity politics could finally become passé. The Biden-Harris administration has hosted its last dirty dance. Now, even “garbage”-cum-treasured voters can join the joy. As the political pendulum swings away from its leftist amplitude, it’s time to for some “Dancing in the Streets” (Martha and the Vandellas), and generally reveling in the indomitable MAGA movement.

Image: Gage Skidmore