« Dancing with Trump | Sending the teachers unions back to school »
November 18, 2024

Pack that leaving trunk

By Bill Guild

Now that we have had some time to think about the consequences of Trump’s Presidential and downballot successes in the recent election, we are in a much better position to help those who have such a hard time accepting reality.

What is the committed leftist Democrat to do? Should I scream like Karen? Should I stay or should I go?

Here is a simple solution. I suggest that one person in each and every town across America go to the internet and create a personal assistance website as in the examples below:

                                               www.helpyoupack.com/LA

                                               www.helpyoupack.com/CHI

                                               www.helpyoupack.com/NYC

Well, you get the idea. Each city’s HelpYouPack Center would be staffed by Republican volunteers sensitive to your feelings and who would gladly arrange to come to your home and assist you with packing your prized possessions and memorabilia so you may confidently leave the country.

I am certain that many conservative men and women across the United States would be happy to lend a hand. I would also suspect that the governments of the other countries you may be emigrating to, and make your future home, would be happy to welcome you -- countries that share your views of the United States, like Iran, China, Syria, and Yemen, etc.

Don’t lose all hope, though. The congressional midterms are only two years away.

Bill Guild is a former art historian, retired Boeing employee, and the proud father of two children.

Image: AT via Magic Studio

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com

Most Read

Last 24 Hours

President Trump’s Magic Show Begins
D.O.G.E. Is A Wonderful Concept, And Here Are Some Ideas To Get It Started
Trump's cabinet unqualified? Let's take a look at some of the qualifications among the Democrats
The Biggest Blunder in the History of American Politics
Secrets

Last 7 Days

How Badly Harris Lost and Why
The Biggest Blunder in the History of American Politics
The Deep State War Against Donald Trump Begins
There appears to be a cancer in the Pentagon with sedition on its mind
Hilarity following the Trump-Biden meeting

Top Contributors

Last 7 Days

Rajan Laad
Clarice Feldman
Eric Utter
Steve McCann
Jerome R. Corsi

Last 30 Days

Rajan Laad
Clarice Feldman
Silvio Canto, Jr.
Eric Utter
Jerome R. Corsi