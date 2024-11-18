Pack that leaving trunk

Now that we have had some time to think about the consequences of Trump’s Presidential and downballot successes in the recent election, we are in a much better position to help those who have such a hard time accepting reality.

What is the committed leftist Democrat to do? Should I scream like Karen? Should I stay or should I go?

Here is a simple solution. I suggest that one person in each and every town across America go to the internet and create a personal assistance website as in the examples below:

www.helpyoupack.com/LA

www.helpyoupack.com/CHI

www.helpyoupack.com/NYC

Well, you get the idea. Each city’s HelpYouPack Center would be staffed by Republican volunteers sensitive to your feelings and who would gladly arrange to come to your home and assist you with packing your prized possessions and memorabilia so you may confidently leave the country.

I am certain that many conservative men and women across the United States would be happy to lend a hand. I would also suspect that the governments of the other countries you may be emigrating to, and make your future home, would be happy to welcome you -- countries that share your views of the United States, like Iran, China, Syria, and Yemen, etc.

Don’t lose all hope, though. The congressional midterms are only two years away.

Bill Guild is a former art historian, retired Boeing employee, and the proud father of two children.

Image: AT via Magic Studio