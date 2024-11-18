When the family doesn't want the mayor around

It happens, but not often. In other words, usually the family of a fallen police officer welcomes the mayor and the local leadership. It doesn’t happen when the mayor is Brandon Johnson, the controversial man in charge of Chicago.

This is the story:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will not attend the funeral of slain Officer Enrique Martinez on Monday -- honoring the family’s wishes that politicians steer clear of the service. Johnson initially planned to attend but made an about-face following backlash for failing to respect the grieving family’s request. “The family of Officer Enrique Martinez continues to be in my prayers as they prepare to lay him to rest. I heard from the family and am honoring their request and will no longer plan to attend the honors funeral services,” his office said in a statement, according to NBC Chicago. “This has been an emotional two weeks for the loved ones of Officer Martinez, the Chicago Police Department, and the city of Chicago. We all want to do right by Officer Martinez and give his family and the CPD family space to grieve,” it added.

No, Mayor Johnson -- and Illinois governor JB Pritzker. The family does not want the top two leading Democrats around. It doesn't get any more direct than that.

So what's going on? The last time this happened involved a police officer in New York City when the family said no to Governor Kathy Hochul.

So I called my longtime friend in Chicago for his thoughts. He did not vote for Johnson and he loves the city. A Cubs fan!

His explanation was alarming. First, he thinks that Mayor Johnson is too woke to look at the crime problem seriously. Second, he sees a growing divide between the mayor and Hispanics, a more conservative community tired of crime and lousy schools. Last, but not least, he fears that these "woke" policies will drive more and more good people away from serving as police officers.

So our prayers for the Martinez family as they bury their hero. Our prayers that Chicago comes to its senses and elects people who want to make Chicago serious again.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Greg Matthews