A humanitarian, holistic plan for Gaza

Israeli control of the Gaza Strip is critical for its security and the future of the entire region. Allowing enemies of Israel to resume their control of the area — directly and indirectly — cannot be the basis for its future after the war. Hamas, the Palestine Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist organizations turned the Gaza Strip into a vast underground system for hiding weapons, moving terrorists, and attacking Israel. Except for tribal clans in Gaza, the population overwhelmingly supports Hamas. They chose Hamas over the Palestinian Authority/Palestine Liberation Organization in free elections, and they will do so again.

Although there are some exceptions, Gazans support Hamas — directly and indirectly. They are, therefore, not actually civilians; their support for Hamas makes them accomplices.

Instead of repeating a mistake and trying to reconstruct the Gaza Strip under a new regime, it can become a new regional transportation and communications center under Israeli control that will benefit others as well. The tunnels that Hamas built, for example, can be used to provide a creative future for Israel and serve to promote peace. Smuggling of weapons and terrorists via Gaza will end.

After placing the area under Israeli sovereignty, Israel can expand the narrow tunnels to accommodate a light rail — similar to what exists in other urban centers — that will be linked to Israel’s transportation system, especially its airports, and eventually extend to other countries as well.

On the surface, the Gaza enclave can be rebuilt and replaced with an infrastructure that will benefit all residents in the area and the region. It will include new housing and agriculture development, as well as commercial enterprises and industrial use, which incorporate ecological innovations and concerns.

Under no conditions should the Gaza area be given to those who oppose Israel’s existence. Arab Gazans who have no connection to any terrorist organization and wish to remain in the area can be allowed to do so providing that they are willing to support Israel and Israeli sovereignty. Those who choose to support terrorism and terrorist organizations will be required to leave and relocate. Israel is under no obligation to allow any threats to its security. Nor are Gazans entitled to pose a threat simply because they consider Gaza to be their “homeland.”

Under no conditions should the Gaza Strip be considered as part of a Palestinian state, or under the PA, or any terrorist entity.

Israeli communities, towns, and cities that were attacked on Oct 7th can be given land in the Gaza Strip and extended to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

Eventually, hopefully, the tunnels in Gaza will be extended to tunnels in the Sinai desert built by Egyptians and those in Jordan and the Jordan Valley that are currently used by smugglers. This will obviously require a multinational agreement on how it will operate and how it can be integrated into a regional system. The system itself may even become an entity of a local multinational authority, such as the Abraham Accords.

Gaza, in this perspective, can become a ‘Singapore of the Middle East,’ contributing to the economic and commercial and human development of the region, and an international center that promotes cooperation and peace.

