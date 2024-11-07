Will a second term break TDS fever?

Remember in 2012 when President Obama hoped “that the Republican ‘fever’ would break if he won re-election”?

Yeah… no. That didn’t pan out. Trivializing principled differences seldom does.

But what of the TDS-suffering “principled conservatives” now that Trump won re-election? Will their Trump Derangement Syndrome fever break in the wake of a second term? Can they sustain their upturned noses at the Neanderthal from New York for that long? What of these “Never Trump” Republicans, notably among them Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney? Will they be able to look at the clearly conservative policy choices Trump will make and nod, “Yes, that’s conservative”? Or will they still spin because the impulse to call everything Trump “icky” is just too strong?

“I don’t like how he does it, but the goal is good.” Is that what we can expect?

This is what I anticipate. Lots of “icky, but….”

Peace in Israel? “It’s icky how he did it, but I like the result…”

No new wars? “Icky, but….”

NATO paying its bills? “Icky, but….”

Drill baby, drill? “Icky, but….”

Regulatory burdens lifted? “Icky, but….”

Lower taxes? “Icky, but….”

Immigration reform? The wall? “Icky, but….”

Cost of living down? “Icky, but….”

Economy humming? “Icky, but….”

Watch. It’s as easy to predict as night following day. What I don’t know is to what degree the TDS-fever will break, but here’s hoping it’s a lot because... the sniping? From “inside” the tent? It’s wearying. Exhausting. Annoying, even.

Just get over yourselves for heaven’s sake. And enjoy the MAGA.

