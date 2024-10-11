Where have all ‘los hombres’ gone?

We will know for sure on election day but something is happening with Latino men. Let's check it out:

Vice President Kamala Harris is losing support among young Latino men, even as she continues to hold a lead over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump among Latino voters in Arizona and Nevada -- two key states that will help determine the 2024 election, according to two exclusive new USA TODAY/Suffolk University polls. More than half -- 57% -- of Latino voters in Arizona said they plan to vote for or lean toward Harris, while 38% said they lean toward Trump, according to a statewide poll of 500 likely Hispanic voters there. Harris also leads Trump among Latino voters in Nevada, 56% to 40%, the statewide poll of 500 likely Hispanic voters found.

"Que pasa," as my late Cuban mother used to say?

We will know for sure on Election Day, but let me share some impressions:

1) Inflation and the economy are killing the middle class, where a lot of those Hispanic "hombres" live;

2) A sense that the Democrats are anti-male. Even James Carville warned about "the preachy females." One gets the feeling that the Democrats forget that half of the population is not obsessed with "female issues";

3) Do Democrats really care about women? Explain to that Hispanic parents who don't appreciate men stealing their daughters' trophies; and, last and most important,

4) A lot of people, including Hispanic men and women, are worried about international chaos. Have you been to a military base lately? You will run into a lot of young men with Hispanic surnames.

So "Que pasa"? Something "esta pasando" (is happening) and it is very interesting. To say the least, the Democrats are worried about it. Their emerging majority based on Hispanics is not emerging.

