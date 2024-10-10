DOD’s Kathleen Hicks issues new directive authorizing military to use ‘lethal force’ when assisting local law enforcement in its operations

More in the long train of abuses and usurpations….

Kathleen Hicks is the Deputy Secretary of Defense, or Lloyd Austin’s right-hand gal, and on September 27, the agency issued a new directive, approved by Hicks, that authorized U.S. military personnel to use “lethal force” when “assisting” local law enforcement in its operations.

Hopefully your local police chief isn’t corrupt, and your sheriff isn’t a George Soros purchase!

Sean Miller at InfoWars reported that the DoD directive, titled “DOD INTELLIGENCE AND INTELLIGENCE-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE COMPONENT ASSISTANCE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND OTHER CIVIL AUTHORITIES”, granted extensive new powers to the federal government, explained below:

New provisions within the Directive expand the circumstances under which the DoD can assist law enforcement, including the use of lethal force, although assassinations are forbidden. GreenMed Info reported that the 2016 version of the directive did not mention ‘lethal force’ but rather centered around intelligence gathering.

(A link to the full document can be found here.)

Things are “escalating” as they say.

So what does it look like when militarized federal agents get involved in matters of local law enforcement?

Well, Ruby Ridge and Waco, to name a few.

Here’s the text, found on page 13, directly from the directive:

Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury [emphasis added].

Oh, and this too:

It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated.

They’re federalizing (and further militarizing) our local law enforcement.

Now, I absolutely believe in law enforcement, just not corrupt and unconstitutional mutations—there should be zero federal law enforcement agencies, as maintaining law and order is a local responsibility, and these positions are to be elected positions. Police chiefs work for city councils and mayors, and are not accountable to the people; their job security relies on favor with politicians, rather than the citizenry. On the other hand, a sheriff is voted in, and he chooses those who are to be deputized. If he or his deputies abuse the people, there’s a remedy—vote him out.

Think about all those cops who did the bidding of Phil Murphy and boarded up New Jersey businesses during 2020, and about all the law enforcement officials, who in violation of open meeting laws, barred parents and private citizens from entering public meetings to hold perverted school board members accountable for pornography in classrooms. Remember the police who killed Eric Garner for selling free market cigarettes, or the ones who took a knee in Portland with the Antifa/BLM rioters leashing absolute hell on the people, to “honor” George Floyd, a drug-addicted and violent criminal who once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly as he robbed her. Think about the officers who stand down as thugs tear down statues of great heroes, or the ones who arrested Americans violating lockdown orders and those who didn’t submit to masking “mandates” from on high.

“If you want a picture of the [Progressive] future, imagine a [literal] boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”

