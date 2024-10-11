The Left owns our institutions, but we still own ourselves

It is general knowledge that virtually all the major American institutions have been taken over by The Left. It is similarly widely known that most European countries are governed by left-leaning elites and left-leaning institutions. The same goes for Canada and Australia. It is disturbing to find out that even many of Israel’s institutions are now controlled by “progressives.”

So, why is it that leftists consistently take control of government and institutions in a free society, even when the majority of the people in that free society could be considered center-right? What seems a puzzler, a conundrum, really isn’t. It is simply because leftists want power more than conservatives do and are therefore willing to do more to obtain it. Some of these power-obsessed leftists falsely believe they are intellectually and morally superior to everybody else and are therefore entitled to power and control, and to some it is an aphrodisiac. Either way, it is not good for…everybody else.

CBS, one of America’s leftist media outlets, recently interviewed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris via its 60 Minutes program. Unable to stomach airing the interview as it actually transpired, the network decided to edit it to make Harris appear to be somewhat in control of her faculties and voilà, mind-boggling word salads became semi-decipherable, if not particularly cogent, remarks.

Thus, an allegedly unbiased “free press” entity engaged in blatant election interference. Would they have done the same for Donald Trump? Of course not, that is laughable on its face, impossible to conceive. CBS, like every other mainstream media outlet, has chosen sides and thrown in with the current ruling elite of the Democrat party, no matter how brain dead they may be.

Harris’s opponent, the aforementioned Donald Trump, was understandably chagrined by CBS’s malfeasance, and publicly said so. This led an even more laughably biased outlet, The Daily Beast, to run a headline reading: “Trump, Still Fixated on ’60 Minutes,’ Whines About ‘Illegal’ Edits to Harris’ Sit-Down.”

What a spoilsport, “whining” just because a major media outlet is openly trying to help his opponent win! I mean, “fixate” on something else, you loser! Right? And now he’ll probably “whine” about The Daily Beast stating he’s “whining” about what CBS did to him! Some people! This just proves he’s a lying, unstable fascist!

The Daily Beast is to journalism as Kamala Harris is to rocket scientists. As the Chicago White Sox are to baseball teams. Yet, sadly, leftists control of the media—and the pursuit of knowledge—is getting ever more complete. Unbiased “fact-checking” and attribution are becoming virtually impossible. Research any topic online and no legitimate site will appear for many, many pages—if at all—whether the search engine you use is Google, Bing, or others. Posts from MSNBC, CNN, The Washington Post, NPR, Al Jazeera, HuffPost, Salon, The Daily Beast, and even Rolling Stone, will typically all show up before say, Fox News, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, or The Blaze. Don’t believe me? Try it for yourself.

Kamala Harris can’t speak, is utterly incompetent, dumb as a rock, routinely contradicts herself, admits she owns an “illegal” firearm despite her desire to ban firearms for others—and her husband knocks up and allegedly abuses women out of wedlock. Moreover, she was never elected and can’t keep her employees. And she has co-presided with President Biden over disastrous foreign and domestic policies for the past four years. And, in my opinion, she is likely to win the upcoming election and become the next president of the United States. If she does, what would that tell us?

There are only four possibilities:

1) The majority of American voters have become so dumbed down they can no longer rationally process information of any kind.

2) The mainstream media, “social” and legacy, still have the ability to persuade the masses.

3) There is rampant election fraud occurring, especially in “battleground states.”

4) Some combination of these.

You might well say, “I think it has to do with the Democrats’ promising to give so much money and free stuff to so many.” True enough, but I would argue that it falls into category number one, as systemic and massive government giveaways always eventually lead to disaster. As Margaret Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” Yes, and those other people quite logically decide to quit investing—and working. And then the economy tanks and society collapses. And there is no money to take from some to give to others.

Our elite leftist rulers control our institutions, of that there can be no doubt.

If enough of us still control ourselves, however, they will never be able to truly enslave us.

As Churchill noted, “Courage is rightly considered the foremost of the virtues, for upon it all others depend.”

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.