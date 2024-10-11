Biden-Harris years defined by spending public money for Democrat vote-buying, but when it comes to hurricane victims, they need Congress

No matter how many illegal aliens have flooded over our border the last four years, we don’t see a budget inquiry illuminating how the government is using our money to pay for housing, food, flights, health care, and other expenses. From where has all the money come? Doesn’t the public, the people coming up with the money, deserve to see it?

Biden-Harris have dictatorially and unconstitutionally spent hundreds of billions on student loan payoffs without congressional approval. No matter how many times the courts have told them no, they don’t care. They continue to abuse their power and devise new “loan forgiveness” schemes to buy votes—and most of the media campaigns for these dictators.

Biden-Harris are reportedly dictatorially spending billions to hide drug premium increases from seniors prior to the election. Naturally, these subsidies are doled out from on high, circumventing Congress. From a Daily Signal report earlier this week:

‘Transparently Crooked’: Biden-Harris Admin Buying Votes With Medicare Changes, Experts Say The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced in September that it would be reducing certain Medicare prescription drug premiums in what experts who spoke to the Daily Caller News Foundation called a ploy to buy votes before the November election. Enrollees in the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit are slated to have lower average monthly premiums for their pharmaceutical drugs next year due to the Biden-Harris administration pouring billions into subsidies for insurers, with premiums set to fall $7.45 from $53.95 in 2024 to $46.50 in 2025, according to a press release from the agency.

Yet, when American citizens are suffering from a natural disaster just one month into a new fiscal year, FEMA, under Biden and Harris, says it suddenly needs congressional approval for more money because it’s running out. Since when did Biden and Harris care about going through the congressional branch for money and the Constitution? From a report at The Highland County Press:

Although the Federal Emergency Management Agency told Congress last month that it had $4 billion in its Disaster Relief Fund, officials also warned that the Fund could have a shortfall of $6 billion by year’s end, a situation FEMA says could deteriorate in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. While FEMA is expected to ask Congress for new money, budget experts note a surprising fact: FEMA is currently sitting on untapped reserves appropriated for past disasters stretching back decades. An August report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General noted that in 2022, FEMA ‘estimated that 847 disaster declarations with approximately $73 billion in unliquidated funds remained open.’

Why is the Biden-Harris FEMA demanding Congress meet before digging into unspent billions from previous storms? The answer is they politicize everything with the help of a sycophantic media.

The administration is now being accused of delaying help for those affected by Hurricane Helene, and the evidence is damning:

BCBS NC fully acknowledged the reality that their chosen response was going to slow the effort down by FOUR TO SIX WEEKS!



Just in time for the election to wrap up! pic.twitter.com/xBNDqQaYcM — National File (@NationalFile) October 10, 2024

But according to the media and other Democrats, no one has a right to question their hurricane response.

Image from X.