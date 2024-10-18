This post should not be allowed

If American Thinker dares to print this, good on it, as the Aussies might say. Because the preposterously named Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), Biden-Harris administration, Clintons, Obama, assorted other Democrats and Marxists, transgender community, Deep State bureaucrats, DOJ, DHS, CIA, FBI, IRS, and NEA, among others, don’t want anyone to write this, think this, or read this. But here goes, anyway. It’s really quite simple.

Schools were meant to teach students how to think, not what to think—to educate, not indoctrinate. There are only two sexes. Earth’s climate has always been changing, often faster and more dramatically than it is today. Diversity is not necessarily a good thing. (Think diversity of crime, death, invasive species, etc.) The mainstream media is biased against conservatives. Incredibly so. There is a reason the U.S. became the most successful nation in history—and it has little to do with size, oceans, or resources. Capitalism has lifted much of the world out of poverty, whereas Marxism/communism put much of it into poverty. We are born with certain unalienable rights, granted by our Creator. Among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. You cannot tax and spend a nation into prosperity, just as a heavily taxed family can’t spend its way into wealth. Those who desperately seek power for power’s sake should never be trusted with it. You can’t save a democracy by trying to silence, imprison, or kill your political opponents. No person or government that actually values democracy would make that claim.

How many of the above statements do you agree with? They are all true. And most progressives/Democrats don’t want you to think, say, or read any of them. In the United States of America. Think of that.

That should scare the hell out of us. And make us mad as hell. What are we going to do about it?

If today’s Democrats can’t control you, they hate you. If you don’t obey them, do what you want, succeed, and tell the truth—especially while having fun doing so—you will drive them nuts.

Let’s start with that.

Image generated by AI.