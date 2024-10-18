Is Kam BO without the banking crisis?

We hear that VP Kamala Harris is desperately trying to save the blue wall, keeping those states in the Democrat column. It's a sign of weakness, an indication that VP Harris is not persuading Hispanics or African Americans, especially men.

Let's check the story:

With three weeks left in the presidential campaign, Democrat Kamala Harris is spending most of her days trying to shore up support in the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin as she tries to avoid a repeat of Hillary Clinton’s collapse there eight years ago. The vice president campaigned at a hockey rink on Monday in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she denounced Republican candidate Donald Trump as “unhinged.” She visited an art gallery in Detroit with actors Don Cheadle, Delroy Lindo and Cornelius Smith. Jr. on Tuesday, then recorded a radio town hall with Charlamagne tha God. On Wednesday, Harris was back in Pennsylvania to stress allegiance to the Constitution as she stood just steps from the banks of the Delaware River, where George Washington crossed with his troops in a pivotal moment of the Revolutionary War. Her pace doesn’t let up for the rest of the week. Harris is expected to hold three events in Wisconsin on Thursday, including a meet-and-greet with students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and three more in Michigan on Friday. She then campaigns in Detroit on Saturday.

Okay, we get it. Blue ain't as blue as they thought.

Maybe there is a larger problem. Kam doesn't have the luck of Barack.

Back in 2008, many of us didn't think that then Senator Obama was ready to be president. In fact, I thought that the election was over after watching Senator McCain totally outperform Senator Obama in their first debate, the one about national security.

Then we got hit by a banking crisis that froze the campaign and put the GOP under the microscope. President George W. Bush had to make tough decisions. Senator McCain had to take tough votes. Senator Obama just sat in the corner and said "hope and change".

It worked and an empty suit was elected president.

VP Harris is not so lucky, even if many in the media are out to protect her. She won't have that banking crisis to freeze the campaign. Also, she is now "the insider" and can't sit in the corner and blame others.

So Kam is in trouble and wondering why Obama got all the lucky breaks.

