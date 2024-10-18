« Kamala's video portrayal of 'Catholics' at Al Smith dinner managed to insult Catholics twice
October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris reacts bizarrely to Trump's stellar appearance at the Al Smith dinner

By Monica Showalter

If anyone needs proof that the Kamala Harris campaign has cracked its axle gear at high speed and is spinning off into wild and crazy directions, take a look at Kamala Harris's campaign's own bizarre response to President Trump's appearance at the Al Smith dinner to raise money for Catholic Charities:

 

 

It's as if Harris were describing herself. Everyone knows she can't talk without a teleprompter and memorized lines, and that she word-salads her speech. Her minion described a combination of Harris and Joe Biden in all their personal failures, and then weirdly called it 'Trump.'

Her allies at the Washington Post responded in similar fashion:

 

 

Here is the Trump at the dinner they claim to be talking about:

 

 

Some excerpts of the funny parts:

 

 

Trump got a standing ovation when he was done, even from Democrats:

 

 

Turns out that what Harris's campaign claimed did not happen at all, and not by a long shot. President Trump was squarely on his game at the dinner, witty, humorous, barbed, doing the kind of 'roast' performance he excels at as a showman. Trump threw out gentle humor and barbs, but did so in a bipartisan manner, even chucking Chuck Schumer affectionately on the shoulder. He had no trouble reading his lines nor showing any signs of being Joe Biden, the very Biden that Kamala covered up for for years, telling everyone he was "sharp as a tack."

All the Harris team manages to do is remind people that she lies a lot, and for political purposes.

Others were quite a bit harsher about Harris at that dinner:

 

 

That speaker made Kamala come off as a jackass, a cowardly, craven fool -- with bizarre priorities, showing up on the 'Call her Daddy' podcast, but not the big Catholic showcase dinner in New York, and obliquely bringing up what everyone is thinking: that Joe Biden is fuming bitterly behind the scenes.

That may be why there are reports that amid this weird response she put out, she responded this way:

 

 

Screaming and yelling, blaming staff for her own bad decisions. Then she puts out a surreal statement that will persuade no one.

Other reports claim this:

 

 

Speaking of unfit for the presidency...

She's blowing it bad now. No wonder the polls show Trump rising in swing states -- and betting markets drawing money to place his victory.

Image: Twitter screen shot

