Kamala Harris reacts bizarrely to Trump's stellar appearance at the Al Smith dinner

If anyone needs proof that the Kamala Harris campaign has cracked its axle gear at high speed and is spinning off into wild and crazy directions, take a look at Kamala Harris's campaign's own bizarre response to President Trump's appearance at the Al Smith dinner to raise money for Catholic Charities:

Kamala Harris actually slammed Donald Trump for 'struggling to read' his jokes at the Al Smith dinner.



A dinner that she *DID NOT ATTEND.*



And she mailed in a cringy recorded skit with an old SNL actress to cover for her non-existent sense of humor.



How can this be real? pic.twitter.com/F3XAtxBKXc — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 18, 2024

It's as if Harris were describing herself. Everyone knows she can't talk without a teleprompter and memorized lines, and that she word-salads her speech. Her minion described a combination of Harris and Joe Biden in all their personal failures, and then weirdly called it 'Trump.'

Her allies at the Washington Post responded in similar fashion:

Washington Post headline on Trump's speech at Al Smith Dinner shows why Harris was right to skip & real problem was that NY archdiocese invited Trump ( as I previously argued: https://t.co/2NelPxt6FE). Disgraceful event that hurt witness of church. pic.twitter.com/8J2OHwuwiZ — Brian Kaylor (@BrianKaylor) October 18, 2024

Here is the Trump at the dinner they claim to be talking about:

Donald Trump’s full speech at the Al Smith Dinner.



Must watch 🤣



pic.twitter.com/ut3GycRuwo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 18, 2024

Some excerpts of the funny parts:

A compilation of some of Donald Trump’s jokes at the Al Smith charity dinner last night. Breaking with tradition, Kamala Harris did not attend. She sent in a pre-recorded video instead that featured a celebrity collaboration. pic.twitter.com/BnOJKZDJyr — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2024

Trump got a standing ovation when he was done, even from Democrats:

Trump just received a standing ovation from everyone at the Al Smith Dinner. Even though most of them hate his guts, I bet they respect him for showing up, unlike Kamala pic.twitter.com/skcrrUZtc9 — George (@BehizyTweets) October 18, 2024

Turns out that what Harris's campaign claimed did not happen at all, and not by a long shot. President Trump was squarely on his game at the dinner, witty, humorous, barbed, doing the kind of 'roast' performance he excels at as a showman. Trump threw out gentle humor and barbs, but did so in a bipartisan manner, even chucking Chuck Schumer affectionately on the shoulder. He had no trouble reading his lines nor showing any signs of being Joe Biden, the very Biden that Kamala covered up for for years, telling everyone he was "sharp as a tack."

All the Harris team manages to do is remind people that she lies a lot, and for political purposes.

Others were quite a bit harsher about Harris at that dinner:

WATCH: Jim Gaffigan Obliterates Kamala Harris and Democrats in Brutal Roast at Al Smith Dinner——Two Minute Montage of Best Moments |



Wow.



This might just be the Ricky Gervais Golden Globes moment for politics.



Comedian Jim Gaffigan just delivered a scorching takedown of Kamala… pic.twitter.com/HOIWPrUWZY — Overton (@overton_news) October 18, 2024

That speaker made Kamala come off as a jackass, a cowardly, craven fool -- with bizarre priorities, showing up on the 'Call her Daddy' podcast, but not the big Catholic showcase dinner in New York, and obliquely bringing up what everyone is thinking: that Joe Biden is fuming bitterly behind the scenes.

That may be why there are reports that amid this weird response she put out, she responded this way:

Major drama within the Kamala Harris campaign this morning. A source reveals that Harris screamed at and angrily berated her campaign manager Julie Chavez for over 30 minutes on the phone this morning.



The source shares that Chavez advised Kamala not to attend the Al Smith… — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 18, 2024

Screaming and yelling, blaming staff for her own bad decisions. Then she puts out a surreal statement that will persuade no one.

Other reports claim this:

WH official: “The Al Smith dinner is hitting like a bad hangover this morning, K was too upset to watch it live so she *tried* to catch up just now, but stopped after the Nanny joke, it’s already a don’t talk to her kind of day and it’s not even 9am” — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2024

Speaking of unfit for the presidency...

She's blowing it bad now. No wonder the polls show Trump rising in swing states -- and betting markets drawing money to place his victory.

