Kamala's video portrayal of 'Catholics' at Al Smith dinner managed to insult Catholics twice

The annual Al Smith dinner to support Catholic Charities is supposed to be an entertaining night of bipartisan conviviality with barbs and zingers galore.

While President Trump in his sharp black tie getup shined in that with gentle good humor and many witty one-liners, Kamala Harris decided to skip the whole thing, sending in a video of herself instead.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan called it right:

Cardinal Dolan blasts Kamala Harris for skipping Al Smith Dinner, ‘sending one of those Zooms or something’ https://t.co/HPpBGYOJgA pic.twitter.com/2qIjdNxp63 — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2024

The point being, why hold an in-person dinner at all? Maybe everyone can just skip the dinner and send in a YouTube to be passed around instead, like it's just a normal Instagram day.

But it wouldn't exactly be a special annual event any more, as the Cardinal alluded.

The dinner's organizers would have been within the realm of common sense to reject playing it, given that this is an in-person event, and that this would clearly be a de facto campaign ad, but they went along with her wishes and played it.

Based on the audience's response to the video at the end, it didn't go well.

NEW: Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn't show up for.



Comedian Jim Gaffigan made fun of the Vice President after the crowd gave a dismal applause once it ended.



Cringe. pic.twitter.com/9dvsYQub9h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

The negative reponse was probably about more than just her refusal to be at the event.

Did you look at the content of the skit? Kamala is practicing her speech in a fancy flattering business outfit as at a rehearsal speaking all melifluously and confidently, when she is interrupted by an ugly, aging, actress with a fat face, an extremely unflattering hairdo, and a grating, high-pitched voice, dressed as an Catholic schoolgirl with a skirt that's way too short for modesty, in the kind of getup that excites perverts about Catholic schoolgirls.

That's how she sees and represents "Catholics." They're depicted as hopelessly backward, unable to change with the times in order to be as loosey goosey, confident, and liberated as she is. Pro-abortion and secular, see, is modern and fashionable. Catholic, on the other hand, is all about being an ugly loser.

In between the back and forth in the skit, Kamala's wretched representation of "Catholic" is asked by Kamala what she should say. She launches into an infantile speech about the need to elect women who are more compassionate, waving her arms wildly. Then the "Catholic" says Kamala should "Don't say anything negative about Catholics."

"Oh, I would never do that no matter where I was," Kamala replies. "That would be like criticizing Detroit in Detroit."

Which was ironic -- she just got done insulting Catholics through her depiction of Catholics as losers. She'd never insult Catholics? Well, she just did -- first by not showing up for the dinner, and second by depicting Catholics as unsexy, out of tune with the times, socially awkward, and hopelessly backward.

It reminded me of those Virginia Slims ads from the late 1960s and 1970s, like this one:

Smoking cigarettes for modern liberated women, see. Only huffy old sexless biddies in the throes of the past are holding them back. It's striking how these ads go so parallel with the abortion-as-liberation arguments of the times. And of course, Kamala is the queen of abortion promotion today.

The skit continued with more absences of irony:

"Does it bother you that that Trump guy insults you all the time because it really bothers my friends and me?" the aging dweeb memorized from the script.

"Oh, Mary Catherine," Kamala replied in a suddenly solicitous mentorly tone,"it's very important to always remember, you should never let anyone tell you who you are, you tell them who you are."

Pay no attention to the fact that Kamala has just told Catholics through her video depiction itself that who she thinks Catholics are -- hopeless misfits and losers, while she is all modern, sexy, attractive and confident, advancing onward and upward for rejecting everything about Catholicism, particularly its values.

Anyone sense the irony I do? She's just told Catholics "who they are" which is ugly losers and then turned around and said nobody should go out defining other people.

No wonder the video drew a lot of booing. Was there anyone in that audience who matched that Hollywood video stereotype of a Catholic in the skit? I'm gonna say 'no.'

Trump, by contrast, who did take the trouble to come to the event, and speak, was on his game, witty, professional, brief, a real showman:

Donald Trump’s full speech at the Al Smith Dinner.



Must watch 🤣



pic.twitter.com/ut3GycRuwo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 18, 2024

He didn't insult any Catholics. He focused his rapier wit on Democrats, and in a spirit of gentle humor.

Tellingly, the host of the event, Cardinal Dolan, didn't thank the video in the way he thanked the live people who came to the event:

Hopefully, someone with reach catches this:

But Cardinal Dolan did not thank or mention VP Harris in his prayer at the end of the event



CC: @JackPosobiec @CollinRugg @Cernovich @alx @amuse pic.twitter.com/AAVZlXDGfO — Russell (@RussellM__) October 18, 2024

That tells us all we need to know.

Harris managed to not only insult Catholics by not showing up, she made her contemptuous views of Catholics known, all the while depicting herself as the antidote.

Spare us Catholics for not wanting to vote for her. She just gave us some extra reasons not to.

Image: Twitter screen shot