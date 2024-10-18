The left's 'one tent' party is springing leaks

The Democrat party has traditionally considered itself to be the “one tent party,” an inclusive coalition of middle-class workers, unions, the marginalized, minorities, the disenfranchised, liberals, unified in its solidarity of purpose and voice in seeking social justice and equality.



The Democrat party is but one facet of the overarching “left.”

Who really are we talking about? I would break the left down this way:



The Power Brokers: Driving the left are the far left, elitist, globalist, neo-Marxist, anti-capitalistic, authoritarian collectivists.



The Ministry of Propaganda: Their power-seeking narrative, masquerading as a quest of justice and equality, is disseminated to the masses via bubble-dwelling ideologues in academic and media silos, provoking cultural groundswells.



The Party: Democratic politicians, political opportunists riding the cultural tide, impose their progressive agenda through regulatory and legal channels in perpetuating their political careers, striving to establish a permanent ruling class. The Party is the enabler and actuator of the leftist movement.



Liberals: Largely white, educated, affluent, urbanites who assuage their white guilt and enhance their self-image in their passionate support of social justice activism via virtue-signaling.



Democrat voters: The minorities, the marginalized, the young, seeking hope and change historically vote the Democratic ticket, although many -- Hispanics and Blacks -- lead conservative lifestyles.



Historically, the left’s factions have presented a united front.

But cracks have begun to appear in its cohesiveness.

At almost every level on the left, signs of insubordination are rearing their ugly heads.

Surrounding the Kamala campaign, the fawning media are starting to break ranks.

That was obvious enough for Kamala Harris at her 10/8 CBS “60 Minutes” (later edited) interview, who saw Bill Whitaker shockingly pose legitimate policy questions. Bill Maher, no far-right activist, has recently criticized several leftist policies, most recently the attitudes towards Israel.

The MSM, unable to support Harris in any substantive way, has resorted to simply attacking Trump. NBC’s Kristen Welker is piqued that Trump will not reveal his cholesterol level.



In the Party, staunch Democrat politicians -- Joe Manchin, RFK, Jr. -- have jumped ship because of its far left trajectory. Others are questioning their allegiance. Politicians switching parties is nothing new, but in the past it was primarily an opportunistic move to gain re-election, not a disagreement over ideology.

Meanwhile, Biden’s resentment of Harris’s nomination is reflected in his undercutting of her campaign appearances by simultaneously scheduling his own media events.



Among Democrat voters, their voter registration advantage in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada has fallen.

Polls indicate a shifting of Hispanic, Black, and younger voters, especially males, from Democrat to Republican.

One has the feeling that even die-hard Democratic voters will be casting their ballots not for Harris, but against Trump.



Only the liberal faction seems to remain true to the cause. Affluent and ensconced in liberal enclaves, they remain largely insulated from the socioeconomic chaos generated by left-wing activism.

For most, virtue-signaling is engaged in primarily to make them feel good about themselves, not about achieving “social justice.”



Should these trends persist and intensify, the diversity, inclusivity, and identity politics of the left will come home to bite it. That can’t happen too quickly. At some point, even the liberal faction will begin to flee from the tent. And what new tactics will the Power Brokers employ to shore it up?

Stay tuned -- the MSM may need to reframe itself as “all the news that’s fit to spin!”

Image: William Warby, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed