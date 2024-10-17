Who is out of step?

A long time ago, when I was in the Coast Guard OCS, I had some difficulty learning how to march in step with my classmates. With practice, however, I improved and felt more comfortable with the demands of marching in formation. As I watched Bret Baier’s interview with Kamala Harris last night, I was reminded of those awkward times when I struggled to march in step.

Bret Baier, as the interviewer, tried valiantly to call the moves and get the Vice President to answer questions she has so far avoided answering in this election season. For her part, VP Harris seemed just as determined not to answer his questions but instead chose to remind us that she and her supporters are convinced that former President Trump is a loud-mouthed lunatic.

During the 23-minute interview, the two never got in synch. It was like listening to a bagpipe player playing polka music trying to drown out an accordion player playing country western music. It hurts my ears just recalling the spectacle.

Image: Kamala Harris and Bret Baier. X screen grab.

I think it was a missed opportunity for the candidate of Joy™. The Fox News audience is full of the 79% of Americans who think that the USA is on the wrong track. Many, if not most, of the people watching Fox plan to vote for the candidate whom Harris calls a loud-mouthed lunatic. Her audience had a pretty good idea of what she thinks of Trump but very little idea of what her “turn the page” policies might be. She may think it was helpful to direct us to her policy positions on her website, but doing that was another dodge of saying anything specific about her plans.

Harris’s tone was belligerent at times. She seemed angry that MAGA people do not want to march to her future unburdened by the past. She loves to tell her rallies that she will not go back. In her interview with Baier, however, she was talking to people wanting to Make America Great Again and people who reject former President Obama’s vision to transform America. I did not notice any attempts to connect with conservatives.

During the interview, Baier actually brought up those 79% of Americans who feel that America is on the wrong track. VP Harris used her time to emphatically tell us that we are wrong and, also, that she can’t think of anything that she or Joe Biden did in the last three and a half years was wrong. The sum total of her comments during the debate is that the 79% are wrong. Her conduct during the interview begs the question: Who is out of step?