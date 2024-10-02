Tales from the knucklehead

According to the dictionary, the following words are synonymous with knucklehead: bonehead, fool, and jackass. Well, I don’t know which one applies, but Governor Tim Walz calls himself a knucklehead. Here is the story:

His [Walz’s] answer followed a question from moderator Margaret Brennan, who noted that while Walz has previously said he was ‘in Hong Kong during the deadly Tiananmen Square protests in the spring of 1989,’ new reporting from CNN revealed that he ‘didn’t travel to Asia until August of that year.’ ‘Can you explain that discrepancy?’ she asked.

Well, he couldn’t, other than saying that he is often a “knucklehead” or saying something stupid, like “I was in China during the Tiananmen” episode.

Politics aside, what we saw last night were two candidates at a different point in the season. Vance has been answering questions daily and does not fear questions; just check his rallies, and when he opens the floor to reporters. On the other hand, Walz has been running from the press and avoiding questions. The problem with that approach is that you are not ready to debate, even when the moderators are desperately trying to help you.

What happens now? Not much. Vance clearly helped Trump. Let’s hope that he gets more air time because he is good at it.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from X.