The Taliban has been nullifying the divorces of tens of thousands of child brides

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Antony Blinken are one heck of a diplomatic team—from a new BBC report on Sunday comes the news that with the Taliban solidly in control of Afghanistan since the U.S. handed it over in August of 2021, little girls who were sold into sex slavery but escaped through “divorce” are now being dragged back to their “husbands.” Here’s one story, per BBC:

There is a young woman sheltering under a tree between two busy roads clutching a pile of documents to her chest. These pieces of paper are more important to Bibi Nazdana than anything in the world: they are the divorce granted to her after a two-year court battle to free herself from life as a child bride. They are the same papers a Taliban court has invalidated - a victim of the group’s hardline interpretation on Sharia (religious law) which has seen women effectively silenced in Afghanistan’s legal system. Nazdana’s divorce is one of tens of thousands of court rulings revoked since the Taliban took control of the country three years ago this month.

Nazdana was promised to her “fiancé” Hekmatullah at seven years old, and when she was 15, Hekmatukllah demanded the marriage; at this point,

She [Nazdana] immediately approached the court – then operating under the US-backed Afghan government - for a separation, repeatedly telling them she could not marry the farmer, now in his 20s. It took two years, but finally a ruling was made in her favour [sic]....

Then… Biden-Harris happened, and the Taliban’s windfall means children who were initially sold into sex slavery (after all, that’s what child “marriage” is) before escaping are now at serious risk of re-enslavement.

Nazdana, as well as her brother, who was called into the Taliban’s court as her representation, have fled the nation to an “unnamed neighboring” country, and in a completely surprising twist, Hekmatullah has now joined the Taliban.

In June of this year, I blogged about Ahmad, a 25-year-old Muslim pedophile who was betrothed to little 10-year-old Mahasen:

This is Islam and this is the Sharia that we are fighting and which they want to spread in the West. pic.twitter.com/S2OYHiPc9V — Salwan Momika (@Salwan_Momika1) June 12, 2024

And two years ago, even CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on the culture of sex slavery in Afghanistan when its reporters stood by and filmed as a nine-year-old child was sold to white-haired old man, and dragged away from her family for her “wedding”:

Nazdana’s situation is just one more tragic example proving that Islam is not child friendly, and the progressive leftists who pretend Islam is a “religion of peace” and morality are the most degenerate and vile people on the face of the earth.

Now just 20, she has been here [unknown nation] for a year, clutching her divorce papers and hoping someone will help her. ‘I have knocked on many doors asking for help, including the UN, but no-one has heard my voice,’ she says. ‘Where is the support? Don't I deserve freedom as a woman?’

I wonder why Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who swear their allegiance to the pro-woman cause, are nowhere to be found?

