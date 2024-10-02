JD Vance told the truth about the abortion in Minnesota and Walz, along with the media, are bald-faced liars

In 2023, Minnesota repealed protections for infants born alive during botched abortions, meaning that doctors and mothers can let a fully-developed baby die without health care—which is exactly what President Trump and JD Vance have been saying. There are no limits in Minnesota, and a handful of other states, as to how late an “abortion” can be performed. Here’s what Vance said, verbatim:

As I read the Minnesota law that you signed into law, the statute that you signed into law says a doctor who presides over an abortion where the baby survives, the doctor is under no obligation to provide life-saving care to a baby who survives a botched late-term abortion.

To this, Walz said, “That’s not true.’

Well, either Walz has no idea what he signed, or he is just a congenital liar, and either people posing as journalists who refused to fact-check him have never read the Minnesota law, or they don’t care about the truth and are also congenital liars.

Here’s the NBC “fact-check” scramble to cover Walz’s record, pretending the new language is no different than the old:

Passage of the 2023 law led to the removal of certain language from Minnesota statutes, including language that required physicians to ‘preserve the life and health’ of an infant ‘born alive.’ State statutes now say that ‘all reasonable measures consistent with good medical practice … shall be taken by the responsible medical personnel to care for the infant who is born alive.’

“Reasonable measures consistent with good medical practice….” Somehow, I don’t exactly trust the discernment of a person attempting to butcher a fully-developed baby; if someone is willing to tear a baby to pieces, I don’t think their judgment on “reasonable measures” and “good medical practice” are exactly sound.

“Reasonable measures consistent with good medical practice” is a whole lot different than a law mandating the abortionist deliver life-preserving medical care to a baby born alive during a botched abortion.

Walz brought up one woman who died in Georgia, a death he falsely blamed on Trump and Republicans. How about the eight babies who survived abortions and then died in Minnesota under Walz’s “leadership” because Democrats don’t consider them to have rights?

The reason the media and other Democrats intentionally lie about this is that, as Vance said, the practice is barbaric. It essentially says that newborn babies have no rights and no value. People who believe that should not be elected to anything.

Anyone who believes the most vulnerable persons, newborn babies, don’t deserve health care, should not be trusted to make any decisions on health care for anyone. Pretty soon they will be firing people for making the personal decision to not take a vaccine!

Why would anyone trust a party that can’t define what a woman is and forces women to compete and share locker rooms with men, when it says it’s pro-woman and in favor of women’s freedom?

Shouldn’t everyone stop pretending that Democrats are the party of science?

Walz says mind your own business is his motto, yet he wants to lecture people on all sorts of aspects in their lives.

Anyone who watched that debate last night and thinks that Walz would be a strong person when negotiating with China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea should check to see if their brain has been removed.

So far we have seen three debates. One on CNN, one on ABC, and one on CBS. They all had one thing in common. They were meant to destroy Trump and to elect Democrats, whoever they are, and no matter how much they lie.

Trump is right; debating in this hostile environment is futile. (Trump is also right to turn down 60 Minutes; remember, Lesley Stahl called Trump a liar about the Hunter Biden laptop in 2020.)

The censorship of the Biden family corruption in 2020 gave us a four-year economic disaster of high inflation and world chaos. Where are the apologies to the American people for what the media wrought?

Most of the media is willing to continuously lie to the public about Republicans while covering up the truth about Democrats which makes them worse than Russia, Iran, and China as they interfere in our elections every day.

Image from X.