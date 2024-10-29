President Trump has a vision for the USA

If President Donald J. Trump is re-elected as our 47th president, we will see the renewal of our economy and social order as he has promised. Tariffs will be raised on goods manufactured abroad by U.S. companies as an incentive to bring the manufacture of those products back to the U.S. Thus, an intentional move to a more protectionist international trade policy will be reinstated as an alternative to the multilateral opening of trade that intensified during the years of the Clinton presidency. Domestic oil production will be incentivized and thus increase, resulting in a concurrent drop in transportation prices, with retail prices in our stores and at our pumps also significantly lowered (although it is doubtful that they will fall back to pre-Biden levels).

Mass migration (first cousin to mass degradation of existing cultural values) at our southern border will be sharply curtailed and “the wall” will be finished. Thus, immigration will be governed by law, not by ideology or political manipulation. As Trump has often said, “It will be a big beautiful wall!” At the same time, we can expect him to keep his promise that we will see the biggest mass deportations ever seen, probably bigger than the ones that occurred during the years of the Eisenhower presidency in the 1950s. If Republicans continue to control the House, it seems likely they will eliminate taxes on tips and on overtime to fulfill his promises in those areas of the economy. In short, there will be an upsurge in prosperity.

As a candidate he has also promised that if elected he will settle the dispute/war between Ukraine and Russia even before he takes office. That has been a bold and challenging claim on his part, and it remains to be seen if the Democrats will challenge his right to enter into such negotiations before he takes office. He has promised that Elon Musk has said he would be able to reduce the budget by $2 trillion dollars a year which is quite a bit, but we would still find our-selves with a national debt that is excessive and troubling.

He has promised to act against the surge in crime that has taken place in many of our major urban centers. However, it remains to be seen what interventions are possible for the federal government with respect to local law enforcement.

With the decrease of migrant labor by closing the border and deporting many of those undocumented illegal migrants who were allowed in during the Biden years, domestic less-skilled workers who are U.S. citizens will be helped as there will be less competition for those types of jobs.

This writer will never forget scenes during the Trump term in office as President #45 where he was meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelousy and Majority Leader “Chuck” Schlumper at the White House during which Pres. Trump just got up and left in disgust leaving these two “leaders” sitting there dumbstruck. Seeing people with severe cases of “big shotitis” being insulted and/or humiliated is one of the satisfactions of having a Trump presidency. Yes, he is small-minded to do so, but the aristocratic mindset of some of our so-called leaders has evolved too far and should be resisted.

Trump has also projected a plan to build a U.S. version of the Iron Dome; PBS has criticized this idea as being unnecessary because the countries close to us do not have missile capabilities. However, for this writer, such criticism lacks vision and creativity since one would expect that our missile system would be engineered to demolish more long-range missiles that might invade our airspace. This is another example of how creative minds differ from pedestrian nay-sayers.

When we consider the above list — which is only a partial list of promises and policy goals — a sense of hope is automatically engendered in the minds and hearts of thinking persons. What hopeful plan or projected goals do we hear from the Democrat leadership? Of course this is a rhetorical question because we hear nothing. Instead they are content with tearing down the Trump persona — going into gutter politics with their ignorant Nazi accusations.

Even Kamala’s repetition that she was raised middle-class is a premeditated attempt to create class envy and resentment for Trump’s wealth and success. Behind that self-description is the hope that this will invite the American middle-class to see her as more of a logical ally than a billionaire builder of hotels and golf courses. There is nothing fresh and innocent let alone constructive in the Democrat presentations. Their candidate was selected in backroom meetings. Their platform this time and in 2020 first sought the approval of the far-left acolytes of Bernie Sanders (remember that July 2020 110-page pact between Biden and Sanders which of course is still in effect).

The contrast we see is between Trump with a real and creative platform and an opposition that has devolved into name-calling and manipulation.

Image: Public domain.