Study finds that when Latinos hear 'Latinx,' they switch their votes to Trump

It's not exactly a secret that Latinos can't stand the word 'Latinx,' let alone getting called that by politically correct leftists.

Lefties have tried to make them swallow it, and some have tried to sweeten it, with 'Latine,' which sounds like a toilet, but to no avail.

A couple of researchers at Harvard and Georgetown decided to study this matter, and got an eye-popping result.

According to Amanda Sahar d'Urso and Marcel F. Roman:

Using several datasets, we find: Latinos are less likely to support politicians who use “Latinx” (Studies 1, 7); Latinos who oppose “Latinx” are less likely to support politicians who used or are associated with “Latinx” (Studies 2-5); Latinos in areas where “Latinx” is more salient are more likely to switch their vote toward Trump between 2016-2020 (Study 6). Consistent with our theory, these statistical patterns are driven by Republican, conservative, and anti-LGBTQ+ Latinos. Our findings have implications for politicians using identity-based appeals.

Well.

Being lefties themselves, they recommend comradely re-education of Latinos to force them to accept all this gender-inclusive language they're having foisted upon them.

Harvard prof finds that using "Latinx" causes Hispanics to shift their votes to Trump.



Concludes that "gender-inclusive language" is nonetheless important and recommends "political education" in order to get Hispanics to support superfluous neologisms.



Nothing wrong with… https://t.co/yA9tpI3rSu — Jake 🇺🇸 (@omni_american) October 28, 2024



Which seems to be doubling down on the problem. It doesn't mention it, but most Latinos don't even like to be called 'Latino.' They are Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans, Brazilians, etc., same way European-Americans are 'Irish,' or 'Italian,' or 'Polish,' etc. It's informal, as they are all Americans.

But Latinos, of course are there for leftists to socially engineer their group identity to their liking. This doesn't even touch on the matter that most consider themselves individuals, but that's another matter.

This is not surprising. The term 'Latinx,' as I noted here, is the invented product of leftist Latino academics and racist white left-wing academics, citing Buck Throckmorton of Ace of Spades:

Question: Who uses the term "Latinx"?

Answer: White, left-wing English speakers. Question: Who doesn't use the term "Latinx"?

Answer: Latinos and Latinas. Per a Pew Research Poll conducted in December 2019, only 3% of Hispanics use the term "Latinx." Three percent! You are more likely to find a Whole Foods customer wearing a MAGA hat than you are to find an Hispanic who identifies as Latinx. [Quote from Pew]However, for the population it is meant to describe, only 23% of U.S. adults who self-identify as Hispanic or Latino have heard of the term Latinx, and just 3% say they use it to describe themselves, according to a nationally representative, bilingual survey of U.S. Hispanic adults conducted in December 2019 by Pew Research Center.[Unquote] "Latinx" is a white supremacist term used by racist, left-wing Americans to marginalize Spanish speakers and to disparage their culture. The term "Latinx" itself is overtly racist. Not only is Latinx not a Spanish word, it can't even be pronounced in Spanish. How offensively paternalistic maternalistic mxternxlistic(?) is it of liberal, white Americans to rip the identity from brown-skinned people, and then impose on them a new identity, which is an unpronounceable collection of consonants…and THEN demand that Hispanics identify by this new, unpronounceable English word.

No wonder Latinos are fleeing to Trump -- wouldn't you?

Anything but call people what they'd like to be called. Not even the people who did the study seem to be aware of this. They just recommend that leftists keep doing what they're doing. Go on, lefties: You do you.

And watch President Trump reaps the spoils.

It's almost like it was a Republican plot all along.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0