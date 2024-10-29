Let Democrats pay the reparations to blacks, given their record

The Republican Party was founded in Wisconsin, a free state, in 1854, as an abolitionist party.

That’s right, the party was incepted with the idea of abolishing slavery and emancipating slaves.

Freedom is in its DNA.

The Democrat party, by contrast, has, at its core, always and ever wanted only one thing: control. It demanded power over slaves back then and demands power over all of us now. This led to the Civil War, started by Democrats when the decision was made to fire on Fort Sumter in April of 1861.

Since then, Democrats sabotaged Reconstruction, manned the KKK, supported Jim Crow laws, opposed integration, and are now doing everything in their substantial power to divide us again. This time by gender, class, and political orientation as well as race.

And Democrats have demonically attempted to keep control over African-Americans by getting them addicted to government ‘largesse,’ and falsely promising them money and services if they will only vote for them in perpetuity. A little ‘quid pro quo’ among friends, as it were. No big deal, right?

Ironically — and tragically — Democrat policies have so damaged many Black folks that they no longer understand that they are being controlled — and don’t even appear to want to be free. Democrats would rather Black folks be kept on their modern-day plantation, with a little food and shelter provided, without the need to fend for themselves. Or think for themselves.

It must be said that the same goes for many white folks now. Far too many.

Reparations? I don’t typically believe in them. However, if any group or entity should pay reparations it should be the Democrat party.

To Black folks and descendants of dead Union Army members alike. And -- given what it has done to the country -- maybe to the rest of us, as well. Can we get a petition going? No, seriously, let’s bring this to Washington. It would be worth it to see the looks on the faces of Alexandria Occasional-Cortex, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, et\ al.

Recently, Sen. Elbert Guillory eloquently explained his decision to leave the Democrat party and become a Republican. He touches on several of the points I have just enumerated. It is wonderful 4-minute viewing.



Free at last, indeed.

Image: logo // fair use

