More allegations emerge about Tim Walz and teenage boys

Rumors of Tim Walz’s alleged sexual peccadillos are surfacing. Because Tim Walz is the vice-presidential candidate for a major political party, the mere fact these detailed charges exist is newsworthy. Remember: These are allegations, not proven facts.

The following are the tweets from Black Insurrectionist (“BI”) with the new charges, as well as some rebuttals.

Introductory tweet. Here, BI sets up the premise. The primary takeaways are that BI manipulated messages to remove private information, the Trump campaign is investigating the accusations, and none of the accusers has yet agreed to speak publicly.

So, today is the day. I want to explain how I am going about this. It is completely impossible to get everything into 1 post. There will be multiple posts today, possibly even going into tomorrow. I expect 20-25 posts, possibly more. They are definitely coming out today.



But I… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

First tweet. BI publishes an email he received in August claiming that Walz, then a potential Veep pick, had skeletons in his closet from his time as a teacher in Nebraska.

Tim Walz Post Number 1



On August 1, 2024, I received my first communication from the now grown man who claims to have information by Tim Walz.



I had initially received a DM from the person. I gave the person my email address to send me the information. This was the initial… pic.twitter.com/6MNPm7fhrE — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

Second tweet. BI publishes a second email he received from the same person.

Tim Walz Post Number 2



After Tim Walz was announced, I had not contacted back the individual who had reached out BEFORE Walz had been On August 8th, the individual reached out again, this time, with a little more urgency, but since I get many tips, I honestly did not think this… pic.twitter.com/aV0XavhNvD — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

Interjectory tweet number one. BI explains that someone created fake tweets under BI’s name.

Third tweet. BI publishes another message from the alleged whistleblower begging for BI’s attention, along with his response demanding details.

Tim Walz Post Number 3



On August 9th, I received this email. This is the email that caused me to act. I did indeed call the person making the claims. He laid out a story that was very incredulous. I told him he would need to lay everything out in writing for me. In depth and in… pic.twitter.com/xcy7lkQjxQ — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

The “readers added context” links to a post by Agent Self FBI, who asserts that the alleged emails are all faked. His primary proof is the fact that the dates appear with different formatting in different emails:

I don’t like to credential myself, but I’m going to in this case because it’s important. I’m a career Financial Crimes Investigator, and I now lead a FinCrime money laundering team in the private sector. I conduct forensic audits on massive accounts, specifically focusing on… pic.twitter.com/V2kT0TmLm6 — Agent Self FBI (@AgentSelf99B) October 13, 2024

Because different email services use different date protocols, and users can change some of them, it would be helpful to see the metadata from all the emails that BI uses to support his allegations against Tim Walz.

Fourth tweet. BI claims to have talked with the Tim Walz whistleblower, who then sent him a message describing going to a concert with Gwen and Tim Walz. In the alleged email, the narrator explains that, when he was 14, Tim and Gwen Walz befriended him and invited him to an Indigo Girls concert. During the concert, Walz talked about the lyrics and told the boy he was gay while rubbing the boy’s back.

Commenters allege that the document’s formatting shows that the message is either totally fake or manipulated.

Tim Walz Post 4



After my phone call with an obviously traumatized man on the same day, 8-9-2024, he started telling me the story but had to stop. I responded to him telling him I knew it was difficult. He had told me on the phone things that were horrific. Initially, I was… pic.twitter.com/9dY57jwrb4 — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

BI responded with a tweet explaining some of those formatting anomalies:

This is not related to Tim Walz, I just want to point out that some people are freaking out over little cursors that are appearing on pages. When I black out personal information, curses go down the page, after I am done blacking out, I usually then hit done and then upload the… pic.twitter.com/QWxkdYIED4 — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

Fifth tweet. A long video purportedly showing BI writing to the White House to ask about the accusations against Tim Walz and then pressing the send button—making his inquiry part of the official record.

Sixth tweet. Within a week or so of BI writing to the White House, Them, an LGBTQ+ ezine, published an article about how Tim and Gwen took Jacob Reitan, a gay student to the Indigo Girls concert. Reitan, a member of the Gay Student Alliance that Walz sponsored, explains that he was thrilled by Walz’s support because he experienced homophobic abuse in high school. Reitan later became a gay activist.

Tim Walz Post Number 6



Approximately 7-10 days after my email to the VP of the United States putting her on notice that Tim Walz brought a child to an indigo girl's concert. This story was dropped. I immediately knew what was happening, they were trying to get out in front of… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

At this point, MAGA supporter and Trump impressionist extraordinaire Shawn Farash chimed into the comments to express concern about formatting issues in the emails BI has been publishing.

Seventh tweet. BI posts a letter graphically describing the relationship Walz had with the alleged whistleblower during and after the Indigo Girls concert. The author describes Gwen as an accomplice, Tim giving the boy a blowjob, distinct physical characteristics about Tim’s body, Tim explaining his bisexuality, the boy leaving the school district in 1995, a fight between the boy and Tim about Tim’s practice of taking students to Indigo Girl concerts, leading to Tim’s getting the DUI, and the claim that there were 10-12 sexual interactions.

Tim Walz Post Number 7



I asked the individual to put into a letter what happened when he went to the Indigo Girls Concert. This letter has some graphic details. He sent it as an attachment. I did see a few grammatical errors, But I did not change other than redact his personal… pic.twitter.com/U73Wfo9lBu — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

Interjectory tweet number two. BI responds to charges about email formatting and explains that he used multiple email accounts.

For the record, here were the email account used in this:



GMAIL was NOT USED.



Yahoo mail was used.

Proton Mail was used.

Rocketmail was used (rocketmail is no longer available service but people who had it for years were able to keep it) Go ahead and google it haters, keep… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 13, 2024

Eighth tweet. A purported screen recording of a message BI sent to the White House.

Ninth tweet. A purported screen recording of a message BI sent to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Tenth tweet. BI claims that when Walz left Alliance High School in 1996, he didn’t voluntarily resign. Instead, it was a forced resignation.

Tim Walz Post Number 10



This is the school board for Alliance High School in 1995. Contrary to what Tim Walz says, the School Board VOTED 6-0 to fire Tim Walz. Of course, they call it accepting his resignation. Tim Walz claimed that he left on his own and was "talked into… pic.twitter.com/1U00jpmSEW — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 14, 2024

Eleventh tweet. BI reproduces what he says are the Alliance High School Board of Education minutes from July 1, 1996. Regarding Tim Walz, they state, “A motion was made by Aldinger and seconded by Moore to accept the Resignations of Tim Walz, Gwen Walz and Byron Green. The motion carried unanimously.”

Tim Walz Post Number 11

Here is page 4 of the Minutes of the Board of Education voting unanimously to accept the resignations of Gwen Walz, Tim Walz and another gentleman. The other gentleman mentioned is not insignificant, there is a possible tie in with him in a later post when… pic.twitter.com/IidxWzR5Ad — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 14, 2024

Commenters note that teachers routinely resign. BI contends that he’s got more information.

Twelfth tweet. BI asserts that three months before Walz resigned, the Board approved Walz’s “Professional Leave Request.” BI alleges that this was because the parents of the allegedly abused boy had complained, leading to Walz addressing his alcohol abuse. BI says “private” minutes exist.

Tim Walz Post Number 12



The previous post, was School Board minutes accepting the resignation of Tim Walz on July 1, 1996, some people said this proves nothing. Well, on its face, it doesn't. When the parents of the abuser made a complaint, the School Board had a meeting in… pic.twitter.com/HOloGe991Z — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 14, 2024

Thirteenth tweet. A recording of a message that BI sent to the Harris-Walz campaign.

BI also posted two tweets showing receipts from his August emails to the White House (see here and here).

BI concludes with a statement from Walz’s alleged victim. The author contends that he was not Walz’s only victim, that he went to two concerts (Indigo Girls and Alabama) and to China with Tim, that Tim got the DUI following an evening out with the writer, that the writer expects retaliation, that Tim has unique physical markings on his chest, upper thigh, and arm, and that the writer plans to hire an attorney, through whom he’ll speak in the future.

Last night, I was given a statement from the victim of Tim Walz to release this morning. I must tell you; the victim has never told me of his intent to bring Tim Walz to court. I assume this means trying to seek legal recourse, if possible, in a criminal court.



I also have seen… pic.twitter.com/KbGDOiiKBF — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 14, 2024

It’s impossible to know from the available information if any of this is true. However, just as the MSM would report on these types of allegations if they were made against Trump or Vance, the non-MSM should report that these allegations exist against Tim and Gwen Walz.

These claims should be quickly but thoroughly investigated. If they are false, Tim Walz deserves to be exonerated from any suspicion of wrongdoing. If they are true, he can still be tried for statutory rape in Nebraska and will have proven that he is unfit to become America’s Veep—and Kamala, by failing to investigate his bona fides, is unfit to be president.

