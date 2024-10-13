It’s time to talk about the rumors regarding Tim Walz and teen boys

I’ve long found it peculiar that, way back in the 1990s, Tim Walz was taking the lead in promoting the new “Gay-Straight Alliance” club at the school where he worked. Usually, that’s something an openly gay teacher would do. However, when it’s an ostensibly straight teacher, my radar pings.

But my pinging radar means nothing. What may also mean nothing is that two citizen journalists are alleging that they’ve found young men speaking anonymously about the fact that Walz groomed them while they were under his aegis in high school. I ignored the first report, but, now that there are two, their very existence is noteworthy (although, to be clear, it’s not proof of anything).

The first report of which I was aware came from Black Insurrectionist, the same person who reported on and then made public an affidavit from a person purportedly working for ABC who claimed that ABC made exceptional accommodations for Kamala in the lead-up to her single debate with Donald Trump and, indeed, may even have fed her questions or topics so that she could be better prepared.

(Frankly, that last point sounds true. I say that because Kamala is so hellishly bad in live interviews on topics for which she should be prepared. Kamala speaks well only if (a) there’s a teleprompter or (b) she’s memorized her responses. Just knowing the topic is out doesn’t seem to help. Therefore, it’s possible that, for the debate, she both knew the questions and had memorized answers. But hey! That’s just me. I have no proof. It’s my opinion.)

Image made using AI.

But back to the allegations about Tim Walz. My first awareness about Black Insurrectionist’s charges came on October 11, when he replied to a tweet from Tim Walz’s account claiming that “All Donald Trump and JD Vance know about manufacturing is how to manufacture bullshit.” (Clearly, the bar is very low for class when it comes to Walz, something in keeping with Democrats generally having debased public discourse.)

Black Insurrectionist responded with a bombshell:

Ok Tim, I guess now would be a good time to drop my October surprise. You remember him right? The real reason you walked away from teaching? The kid who spent the night at your home? the one you went to the gay bar with? The reason the school board had a meeting about you? What… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 11, 2024

Picking up where the visible part of the above tweet left off:

What do you think Tim, should I drop that now? Or should I wait another week or so? You know, the student you were having sex with, the male student you were having sex with? They didn’t call you Touchdown Timmy because you were the football coach, oh wait, you lied about that also. You were the assistant coach. What do you think Tim? You remember the Indigo Girls concert, right? The gay bar, spending the night and of course the school board meeting. Think it is time Tim? TOUCHDOWN TIMMY. You were Touchy alright.

In the ensuing two days, Black Insurrectionist has doubled down on that tweet:

When I received a tip back in August claiming Tim Walz had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, I was very skeptical. I get dozens of tips/dm's per day. In fact, I did not act on the tip for a few days because I thought it would be impossible to prove the allegations. I… — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) October 12, 2024

Again, here’s the remainder of the tweet:

I also knew that Harris and Walz would deny the allegations. However, the tipster gave me specific details, So, I sent an email to the Harris Campaign and the official VP account, why the VP account? -Because that account is required by law to keep the emails in accordance with the Presidential Records Act. So, I sent an email only a couple days after Walz was announced asking the Harris campaign about a Tim Walz taking a trip with a minor to an Indigo Girls concert, I did not expect Gwen Walz to make a comment to a reporter about it in an unrelated story shortly thereafter, it seemed as though they were trying to get out in front of the story. I also sent an email to all of the above accounts days after Tim Walz was announced that the specific source had told me that Gwen Walz DID NOT have her children via IVF. This was weeks perhaps months ahead of the MSM. I contacted the schools In Nebraska and in Minnesota. While I must confess, the Minnesota school did comment to me and tell me Tim Walz was an upstanding teacher and citizen, the school in Nebraska --Alliance--refused to comment on the story at all. However, one part of the tipster story did not make sense to me, the date of the Indigo Girls Concert. Tipster claimed it was in 1995, but I could not find anything corresponding to that date, well, the tipster told the truth, there was a concert in 1995, and the tipster claimed that Walz got a DUI months after the concert. The dates of my emails to the Harris Campaign and the VP account are weeks/months ahead of any MSM story about the specific details given by the tipster, If I am not being truthful, the Harris campaign can CRUSH my story. However, I videotaped my emails with dates and the fact that the submissions were received in accordance with the Presidential records act will serve as a TIME STAMP that I indeed put them on notice, and I did indeed have details that nobody else in the country had at those specific periods of time. I also documented my numerous phone calls. Tim Walz has lied about almost every single detail of his life. Him and his wife have been getting a pass from the MSM. Yesterday, I received numerous threats, in fact, some of the threats were scary as some of the accounts were brand new accounts and had my personal information. In my investigation, I also emailed all the major news outlets WHILE my investigation was in progress. I have every single receipt. I also made a cryptic post on my timeline weeks ago when I asked my followers if they would ever allow their kids to spend the night at a teacher's house and go to a concert with a teacher, this post was made BEFORE the admission of Walz that he did indeed take a student to a concert. Furthermore, this was done YEARS before he became an advocate for Gay and Transgender people. These allegations are serious, and I waited months to release not because I was looking to hijack an election, my emails to the Harris Campaign and the VP account will prove I had put them on notice in August of these allegations. I waited on this story because of how difficult these allegations are to prove, and I wanted to give Tim Walz every opportunity imaginable to explain the details. I have also found out that there were other journalists who had parts of this story but did not print it or withheld the information. It is my plan to release the story tomorrow. I have gone out of my way to give Harris and Walz the opportunity to flat out deny the allegations, but they have really done the opposite, in fact, in statements to various articles they have confirmed much of the story. The only allegation about the tipster's story I cannot prove is if Walz did indeed have a sexual relationship with a minor. That is Walz vs. The Tipster. But every aspect of the tipster's story turned out to be true, including Walz being fired from his football job in Nebraska and the fact that Walz brought a student to an Indigo Girls concert. The time stamped preserved emails will show that details of Tim Walz not previously known were known by the tipster. But I would like to make one last point, it is clear that there is a pedophilia problem with not only Hollywood, but in Washington as well. I can guarantee it is not just the democrats either.

Let me reiterate that we have no way of knowing whether this is true. It’s an accusation, not fact.

However, through Black Insurrectionist, I learned that, on October 5, Zak Paine, who hosts the Red Pill 78 podcast, claimed to be interviewing a man who was a foreign exchange student in the 1990s. This man also alleged that Walz had groomed him and touched him inappropriately. Aaron Warner summarizes the interview here.

Briefly, in 2004, the man (Jack), came to the US as a 16-year-old via the State Department’s Future Leaders Exchange (“FLEX”) program. Jack contended that when his locker was broken into, and he was very upset, Walz comforted him. This included touching him in a way that was “weird.” From this moment forward, Walz befriended Jack, a friendship that saw him asking increasingly probing questions about Jack’s sex life.

Walz also encouraged Jack, who came from Kazakhstan, to appreciate gay sexual freedom in America, a subject that made Jack uncomfortable. He felt that Walz was trying to push him to attend the Gay-Straight Alliance club that Walz sponsored.

From Jack’s viewpoint, things escalated when Walz offered to teach Jack to swim. Apparently, Walz was a very touchy-feely teacher.

When Jack threatened to complain about Walz, Walz said, “No one would believe you.” Instead, he said, Jack would be deported. So, Jack remained quiet.

No one in the Harris-Walz campaign has responded to these accusations. However, a Richard Grenell tweet from August seems strangely appropriate:

Tim Walz was lobbied by the woke gay left to remove protections against pedophilia.



AND HE DID IT.



It’s creepy. And a warning to parents. Walz is radical woke. https://t.co/Gw7J0Q1eZq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 7, 2024

What makes it possible even to consider these claims is the weird vibe Walz exudes. Indeed, the entire Democrat party exudes that vibe. It is obsessed with introducing children to sex, especially LGBTQ+ sex. Biden has relentlessly pushed LGBTQ+ ideology into the military, sports, and the entire education system. The Biden administration is filled with activist gays, lesbians, and so-called “transgender” people.

Add in the fact that the sexual cohort about which the Dems so deeply care keeps getting arrested for sexual crimes (which leftists ascribe to discrimination), and one gets the feeling that people who are obsessed with deviant sex may be more likely to do sexually bad things.

It’s also not just the LGBTQ+ stuff. Biden has a long history of disturbing behavior around little (and big) girls, while Kamala’s husband admittedly impregnated a nanny, and has been accused of sex discrimination in his workplace and of slapping a girlfriend so hard he spun her around. It took him two strangely long days to deny this second accusation. Emhoff characterizes all these things as “distractions.”

In other words, the problem with Democrats is that they make it all too easy to believe that their top people are on Epstein’s list, partied with Diddy, and did nasty things with children.

