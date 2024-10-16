Biden-Harris years saw an increase of more than 1,100% in migrant deaths along New Mexico border

Using the last year of President Trump’s time in office (2020) and the last year of Biden-Harris rule (2024) as reference points, there has been an exponential increase in migrant deaths along the New Mexico, surging more than 1,100%... but the Associated press isn’t “clear exactly” on what could possibly explain why there’s such a spike in people dying in remote American deserts.

Migrant deaths in New Mexico have increased tenfold During the first eight months of 2024, the bodies of 108 presumed migrants mostly from Mexico and Central America were found near the border in New Mexico and often less than 10 miles (6 kilometers) from El Paso, according to the most recent data. The remains of 113 presumed migrants were found in New Mexico in 2023, compared with nine in 2020 and 10 in 2019.

Now, that 2024 figure only covers the first eight months of the year, so you can expect it’s going to be higher by year’s end. For a rough guess as to what the number might look like, let’s just assume consistency, or 13.5 deaths per month, and we’re looking at another 54 deaths before year’s end, or 162 total—that would make for a 1,700% increase over four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the helm.

But weirdly, the dramatic increase, which clearly began in 2021 with the change in political leadership, is quite a conundrum to experts, and our honest folk in the media:

It’s not clear exactly why more migrants are being found dead in that area, but many experts say smugglers are treating migrants more harshly and bringing them on paths that could be more dangerous in extreme summer temperatures.

I mean, almost all of these illegals are from places with climates about identical to, or hotter than, that of the Chihuahuan desert of New Mexico, and many of them came through the Darien Gap, which happens to be one of the most dangerous stretches of land in the world because it’s a migration route through heavy jungle with tropical temperatures—but these “experts” claim it’s the “extreme” summer conditions? For reference, the average temperature in the Chihuahuan Desert during the hottest month (July) is 84°F... which is not that hot. Here’s an idea: Maybe don’t engage in dangerous behaviors to illegally cheat your way into a nation in which you have no right to be. Ever considered that?

And, not only are these illegals sucking up our taxpayer dollars when they arrive alive, enroll for welfare, and pick-up their preloaded debit cards, but they’re bleeding us dry even after their deaths:

Serving the entire state, the [Medical Investigator] office over two years has added deputy medical investigators to handle the extra deaths on top of the usual 2,500 forensic cases. ‘We’d always had three deputies down in that area, and I think we have nine or 10 now,’ Edgar said of New Mexico’s eastern migration corridor.

Can someone explain to me why I as a taxpayer need to pay for forensic autopsies for foreign aliens who died while committing a felony? Is that why I got up at four this morning to immediately begin working? A simple explanation will suffice.

And here’s the observation made by a member of the Medical Investigator’s office:

‘Our reaction was sadness, horror and surprise because it had been very consistently low for as long as anyone can remember,’ said Heather Edgar, a forensic anthropologist with the office.

A surprise? How is that possible? Are these the stupidest people on the planet? What else would happen when the people holding the executive power inform the world that feloniously violating American sovereignty will be rewarded with amnesty, housing, food, healthcare, school tuition, and preferential treatment?

Along with the “shocked” doctors in the coroner’s office, the crack team of investigative journalists at AP are just as stumped as to what’s behind the spike in foot traffic on smuggling routes—but they tread all over the answer like a blind mouse:

The increase in deaths is a humanitarian concern for advocates as smugglers guide migrants into New Mexico through fencing gaps at the border city of Sunland Park and over low-lying barriers west of the nearby Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

“Fencing gaps” and “low-lying barriers”... mixed with a border czar like Kamala Harris spells disaster for everyone involved.

Make America Sovereign Again and deport them all.

