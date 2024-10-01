Michigan community center eulogizes ‘perfect’ leader of Hezbollah

When earthly justice finally catches up with global villains, especially those who wage terror and victimize the innocent, normal Americans view it as a good thing—but “Americans” in Dearborn, Michigan? Well, they mourn.

From a report by Joshua Klein, published by Breitbart:

Dearborn Memorial Service Mourns ‘Perfect’ Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah, Accuses U.S. of ‘Terrorism’ On Saturday, a memorial service for slain Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah took place at the Hadi Youth Community Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The event, which was live-streamed on YouTube, featured fiery speeches from local religious leaders and activists who praised Nasrallah and Iran’s leadership while condemning America.

The speaker who led the memorial, Imam Usama Abdulghani, eulogized Nasrallah as a martyr whose death “at the hands of the wickedest and most evil of Allah’s creations” (Israel) was a “reward” for all his Jew-killing—earlier this year, Abdulghani made headlines for his declaration that the children of Dearborn would be “soldiers of the Mahdi” (the expected messiah of Islam) who would perpetuate the war against Israel’s existence, and all things non-Islam. In an presumed address before his followers, Abdulghani stated this:

‘Why does the Leader say that the war in Gaza isn’t a war between Gaza, Hamas, and Israel, this is Truth vs. Falsehood, all of faith vs. all of arrogance. Why would they say these things? Why do they connect the dots? More importantly, for you and I who are parents, we have a responsibility. These children whom Allah has blessed us with, they are in our responsibility. We have to have those conversations with them so they understand, they connect the dots, and this [war against Israel] continues.’

Things are getting pretty out of hand in Dearborn.

When President Trump took out the Islamic State’s Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, he relayed the details of al-Baghdadi’s in perfect, matter-of-fact, and merciless detail:

Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration. U.S. Special Operations Forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid in northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style. The U.S. personnel were incredible. I got to watch much of it. … He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.

Never forget when Trump told the world that al-Baghdadi went “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” to his death.



Naturally, the progressives lost their collective mind, and The New York Times infamously memorialized the terrorist as an “austere religious scholar.”

When Trump sanitized the earth of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, he tweeted out a picture of a giant American flag, then made these remarks:

Last night, at my direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qasem Soleimani. [snip] Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous: To terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American, we will find you; we will eliminate you. We will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies. [snip] Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities, and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over.

As expected when a reign of terror ends, the Democrats come unglued; they attacked Trump, with Joe Biden implying that the president was lying about intelligence reports regarding Soleimani’s “imminent” plots.

And now, when a Western government eliminates the leader of Hezbollah, a man directly responsible for untold terror across the Western world, *certain* “Westerners” lament the loss, remembering him as a hero for their cause.

So much for vetting these “newcomers.”

