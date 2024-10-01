Even hurricane disasters don’t shift gender and abortion activists’ laser focus

Beginning with Obama, the Democrat party has used intersectional microtargeting to isolate voters and make them paranoid, and then to promise them bounty in the form of taxpayer monies. The trickledown from this is inevitable: A leftist who works for a left-leaning publication put out the perfect tweet soliciting funds for hurricane relief, but only for very specific segments of a region devastated by the storm.

The scope of the disaster is staggering, and it affects everyone, regardless of race, color, creed, or lifestyle:

REPORT: The Hurricane Helene de*th toll has risen to over 130 as survivors in western North Carolina describe seeing bodies stuck in trees.



Locals are describing the apocalyptic scenes on the ground as the official de*th toll continues to climb.



However, what’s been obvious since Hurricane Helene wreaked its havoc, especially in western North Carolina, is that Harris and Biden do not believe that they are governing for the benefit of America and all Americans. Instead, they are governing for the benefit of those who vote for them.

Thus, the Harris-Biden administration could barely be roused to spend taxpayer money through FEMA to help out the storm-stricken areas (see here and here). Kamala’s rote press conference is an embarrassment. And of course, neither member of the demented and defective duo is inclined to provide moral support through visits. (Same goes, of course, for the border disaster and the train derailment in East Palestine.)

It’s not just at the top of the ticket, of course. Democrats have been open in celebrating the destruction. The same people who assure us that “hate” is bad sure hate well.

What we’re witnessing is the breakdown of the “United States of America” in favor of tribalism. And honestly, should we really be surprised to see this from the party that,

This tribalism has even affected how Democrats give to those hurt by the hurricane. Most people, when they think of hurricane relief think of essentials that everyone needs in a region flooded with water, lacking drinking water, food, electricity, medicine, and communications. However, when you’re a member of the intersectionally obsessed tribes, you don’t see people in need; you see members of your tribe in need. As for everyone else...well, whatev...

This tweet sums it all up:

We put together a list of resources @19th

for those looking to donate in the wake of Hurricane Helene.



We focused on mutual aid groups and organizations on the ground that are helping LGBTQ+ people and people seeking an abortion. https://t.co/fgAz085QAo — Jessica Kutz (@jkutzie) September 30, 2024

By the way, Ms. Kutz got the handle for her own site wrong. The site @19thnews, which represents 19thNews.org. That organization, in turn, identifies itself as “an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.” I assume “19th” refers to the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, which makes it pretty funny that it obsesses about transgenderism, which is relentlessly erasing women. I actually urge you to check out that site to see where tribalism has taken so much of America.

