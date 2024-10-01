Trump, Musk, DeSantis lead hurricane relief efforts on the ground, Kamala and Biden go to meetings instead

Donald Trump is a good man to have in a storm.

We can see that with his commanding relief efforts against the monstrous damage across several states from Hurricane Helene, effectively reminding voters who the real president is, and who the poseurs are. Nothing does it like a live demonstration in the aftermath of a hurricane, where speed and crisis management are paramount, and no spin artist can re-create the illusion of them.

And yes, it is serious:

An old Air Force buddy of mine is an EMS worker [firefighter/EMT] in east Tennessee and he messaged me earlier today and his text was basically (paraphrasing):



"saw the videos you've been sharing and that's nothing. Those videos are just from people who are in places with… pic.twitter.com/CKRd8whq1H — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) October 1, 2024

REPORT: The Hurricane Helene de*th toll has risen to over 130 as survivors in western North Carolina describe seeing bodies stuck in trees.



Locals are describing the apocalyptic scenes on the ground as the official de*th toll continues to climb.



“There were bodies in the… pic.twitter.com/fdr9DI6yzz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 1, 2024

In contrast, the White House is largely absent, while Kamala Harris is going to meetings behind shiny tabletops in Washington, and staging photo ops to appear to be doing something. Biden is nowhere to be found, and truth be known, is dealing with a slew of major crises, such as the port strike and the Iranian attack on Israel.

Trump's on the ground, though, and has got an stellar cadre of allies who are magnifying the effect of the example he's setting -- in Elon Musk, who is bringing Starlink to the stranded, and in Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, who is delivering heavy infrastructure equipment according to his formidable experience handing hurricane disasters -- Elon is setting up communication systems in the disaster zone, and DeSantis is bringing in the heavy-lifting emergency equipment needed such as temporary bridges for rescue and hurricane cleanup operations. There's also the estimable Franklin Graham, and many churches which are delivering aid to the helpless and stranded in alliance with Trump.

Along with countless private sector citizens, they're doing it on their own, while the federal government under Biden and Harris is still floundering in paperwork and bureaucracy, and thousands remain desperate for help, cut off in remote areas without homes, roads, electricity, clean water, supplies, or food.

Trump's working with Franklin Graham to bring in supplies:

President Trump is in Georgia with @Franklin_Graham, bringing supplies and support to the victims of hurricane Helene. This is what real leadership looks like! pic.twitter.com/1nYNCZdZxg — Tex-Mex Trumpian (@TexicanTrumpian) September 30, 2024

Hey @MacFarlaneNews It wasn’t a campaign stop. It was an aid mission with Franklin Graham & Samaritans purse & President Trump was warmly welcomed. Which is why you didn’t post any video of people saying otherwise…pic.twitter.com/5SSQOTOK6B — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 30, 2024

He's also mobilizing and encouraging volunteers:

President Trump with Franklin Graham in GA. Got out of vehicle, met a couple & then went straight to the volunteers. That is a man of The People. While billions of dollars waiting to be sent to Zelensky by Biden-Harris. — Mae (@Guitarmom) September 30, 2024

He's up at midnight talking with Elon:

Donald Trump is up at midnight talking to Elon Musk talking about his “brilliant communication system” (@Starlink)



Joe Biden has probably been asleep for five hours. pic.twitter.com/4Jew7O2D2K — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 1, 2024

🚨 President Trump just announced he's partnering with @elonmusk to provide Starlinks to communities across the southeast hit by the Hurricane



This is HUGE!



Trump has ALREADY done more than the Harris Biden regime to help these folks.

pic.twitter.com/63Zvgleh8K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2024

Trump and Elon are teaming up to provide Starlink internet to those affected by Hurricane Helene.



“Elon will always come through”.



This is the team we need to fix America.



pic.twitter.com/iw5FjlL8mA — TEAM USA (@__TEAM_USA) September 30, 2024

He's also raising funds through GoFundMe, now past $3 million:

BREAKING: Trump just launched a GoFundMe for Hurricane Helene victims. It's almost at $1 million already just within a few minutes



He's taking matters into his own hands because the federal government refuses to care. pic.twitter.com/1Zd2k90Qiq — George (@BehizyTweets) September 30, 2024

Trump created a GoFundMe for hurricane victims.



Kamala raised funds to bail out ANTIFA.



Choose. Your. Fighter. — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) September 30, 2024

His allies are doing a lot, too.

Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, is using his specialized knowledge of hurricane relief leadership to bring in heavy equipment:

We have dispatched a convoy of @MyFDOT staff and heavy equipment, including 7,500 feet of temporary bridges, to North Carolina to help with damage assessments and roadway repairs. pic.twitter.com/zG3Gf8Xwms — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 1, 2024

Doing the work Joe won’t do.

This is AMAZING: DeSantis sends temporary bridges to North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene damage.



This guy is basically running his own federal government - or what the feds SHOULD be doing. Instead, they are held up by bureaucratic red tape. https://t.co/aEcHUQqbV7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2024

Where is the army core of engineers?…. Why was DeSantis able to build a bridge in three days?…. Yet these Americans are left to suffer. https://t.co/weXr5UNTTK — christine yanoti-tinaro (@TYT12345ABC) October 1, 2024

There’s a lot of pulling together:

Look at the work the Republicans are putting in! Florida strong 👊 @GovRonDeSantis Gov DeSantis is sending aid, heavy equipment, temporary bridges.... @markrobinsonNC hasn't stopped working, MAGA & MAHA on the ground helping folks, @nicksortor & crew donating & installing… https://t.co/xcZkO6rKPn — Florida Husky 🐾🐾 (@bandyt88) October 1, 2024

Just want to note that nearly every chopper and plane up in the sky right now to help with storm recovery belong to private citizens. That’s who’s likely going to be there for you in a crisis, not the federal government. Plan accordingly. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 1, 2024

That's leadership, in real time. Trump's doing so much he’s even triggering memes:

Trump was seen fixing the Verizon tower in his spare time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Iv9Iiqbsb7 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2024

As for Biden, who ought to be the one on the ground helping out, and isn't, the picture looked more like this:

Trump flew directly to Valdosta to deliver critical supplies to the victims of Helene.



Biden was at the beach all weekend.



Kamala staged a phone call photo. pic.twitter.com/inPq15OpPC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

They don’t call him Slow Joe for nothing:

Trump went to East Palestine before Biden-Harris.



Trump went to the border before Biden-Harris.



Trump spoke to Laken Riley’s family before Biden-Harris.



And he spoke to the Afghanistan Gold Star families before Biden-Harris.



So, it’s no surprise that Donald Trump went to… pic.twitter.com/1smnMOCF5z — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 1, 2024

As for Kamala Harris, first it was fundraisers and parties in Beverly Hills, but soon as word of that got out, the fake photo op was next:

I was just briefed by @FEMA_Deanne Criswell on the latest developments about the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene. We also discussed our Administration's continued actions to support emergency response and recovery.



I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/nlZPB0h3mO — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 30, 2024

But still no sign of her on the ground. She was in fact, taking in meetings.

At her staged FEMA meetings in offices in Washington, she took no questions:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris just proved with her staged FEMA briefing on Hurricane Helene that her presidency would be just four more years of the same pic.twitter.com/HoRagzTIlD — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 30, 2024

Millions of people don't have power, entire towns are destroyed, and over 120 people are gone — and Kamala Harris just took ZERO questions at FEMA headquarters.



This is not presidential material... pic.twitter.com/JjoGEo6xuV — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 30, 2024

After returning from her glitzy fundraisers in San Francisco, Kamala Harris showed up to the FEMA headquarters, spent less than five minutes reading off a script about hurricane relief, and then bolted before the press could ask her questions. pic.twitter.com/jzpNRUEObq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 30, 2024

Pokey slow:

Kamala Fails Again.



Today, they're reporting FEMA was "coming out tomorrow" to provide aid. Six days later. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/ggUvItFDi3 — Free River Girl (@ChazDogs) September 30, 2024

What a picture:

Joe Biden is at the beach, Kamala Harris is at a fundraiser with billionaires, and Tim Kaine is at a pig roast. Meanwhile FEMA is prioritizing DEI over victims.https://t.co/SVHdKbYUQW — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) October 1, 2024

And people noticed the difference:

Act like a president, get treated like a president:

🚨CNN JUST ADMITTED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP IS BEING TREATED AS THE PRESIDENT BY HURRICANE VICTIMS!



"He's being treated not just as a former President, but almost as though he's a sitting President."



Kamala DEFINITELY wouldn't want you to share this!

pic.twitter.com/6dTOOWHzuW — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) October 1, 2024

This is now the second major catastrophe where private citizen Donald Trump beat the Biden-Harris administration to the scene.



In 36 days, we have the chance to send him back the White House.



It’s time, America. pic.twitter.com/BbyZ7BVU1O — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 30, 2024

There's nothing quite like this demonstation of leadership vs. ersatz leadership quite so vivid as Trump and Harris in this crisis. Americans know who the true leader is, if the CNN report is any indication. One can only hope that all the voters can see the difference between real and fake and choose accordingly.

Image: Twitter screen shot