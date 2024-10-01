« Michigan community center eulogizes ‘perfect’ leader of Hezbollah
October 1, 2024

Trump, Musk, DeSantis lead hurricane relief efforts on the ground, Kamala and Biden go to meetings instead

By Monica Showalter

Donald Trump is a good man to have in a storm.

We can see that with his commanding relief efforts against the monstrous damage across several states from Hurricane Helene, effectively reminding voters who the real president is, and who the poseurs are. Nothing does it like a live demonstration in the aftermath of a hurricane, where speed and crisis management are paramount, and no spin artist can re-create the illusion of them.

And yes, it is serious:

 

 

 

 

 

 

In contrast, the White House is largely absent, while Kamala Harris is going to meetings behind shiny tabletops in Washington, and staging photo ops to appear to be doing something. Biden is nowhere to be found, and truth be known, is dealing with a slew of major crises, such as the port strike and the Iranian attack on Israel.

Trump's on the ground, though, and has got an stellar cadre of allies who are magnifying the effect of the example he's setting -- in Elon Musk, who is bringing Starlink to the stranded, and in Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, who is delivering heavy infrastructure equipment according to his formidable experience handing hurricane disasters -- Elon is setting up communication systems in the disaster zone, and DeSantis is bringing in the heavy-lifting emergency equipment needed such as temporary bridges for rescue and hurricane cleanup operations. There's also the estimable Franklin Graham, and many churches which are delivering aid to the helpless and stranded in alliance with Trump.

Along with countless private sector citizens, they're doing it on their own, while the federal government under Biden and Harris is still floundering in paperwork and bureaucracy, and thousands remain desperate for help, cut off in remote areas without homes, roads, electricity, clean water, supplies, or food.

Trump's working with Franklin Graham to bring in supplies:

 

 

 

 

He's also mobilizing and encouraging volunteers:

 

 

He's up at midnight talking with Elon:

 

 

 

 

 

 

He's also raising funds through GoFundMe, now past $3 million:

 

 

 

 

His allies are doing a lot, too.

Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, is using his specialized knowledge of hurricane relief leadership to bring in heavy equipment:

 

 

Doing the work Joe won’t do.

 

 

 

 

There’s a lot of pulling together:

 

 

 

 

That's leadership, in real time. Trump's doing so much he’s even triggering memes:

 

 

As for Biden, who ought to be the one on the ground helping out, and isn't, the picture looked more like this:

 

 

They don’t call him Slow Joe for nothing:

 

 

As for Kamala Harris, first it was fundraisers and parties in Beverly Hills, but soon as word of that got out, the fake photo op was next:

 

 

But still no sign of her on the ground. She was in fact, taking in meetings.

At her staged FEMA meetings in offices in Washington, she took no questions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pokey slow:

 

 

What a picture:

 

 

And people noticed the difference:

Act like a president, get treated like a president:

 

 

 

 

There's nothing quite like this demonstation of leadership vs. ersatz leadership quite so vivid as Trump and Harris in this crisis. Americans know who the true leader is, if the CNN report is any indication. One can only hope that all the voters can see the difference between real and fake and choose accordingly.

Image: Twitter screen shot

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com