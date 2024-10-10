Kam and her Doug

See also, “So besides everything else, Doug Emhoff was reportedly the office 'a******', raising questions about why Kamala married him” by Monica Showalter, and “New allegations emerge that Doug Emhoff was a male chauvinist pig in the office” by Andrea Widburg.

How big are the allegations against the Second Gentleman? Honestly, I don’t know, but then Senator Harris went after Judge Kavanaugh for a lot less in 2018. Back then, the Judge was accused of “inappropriate” behavior when he was 17 in 1982, or even later during his college days. It was a lot of nothing, but it became a big something when Senator Harris tried to destroy his nomination to the Supreme Court. It was all about Roe in case you forgot!

Well, we have some allegations in the media, and this time the main character is The Second Gentleman. Let’s check the story:

Here’s the scorecard so far. Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s powerful lawyer hubby, admitted to impregnating his nanny during his first marriage. The status of the child is unknown, but there are allegations that she suffered a miscarriage. A recent report described Emhoff hitting an ex-girlfriend in public. The media refused to report on the allegation and only reported on Emhoff’s denial of the allegation.

The Second Gentleman’s office denied all of this. However, maybe a ‘Chapter 2’ of the story may be more complicated. Let’s continue:

Attorneys who worked with Doug Emhoff at his former firm Venable say he yelled expletives, held a men-only cocktail hour in the office, revoked work perks from women who didn’t flirt with him, and took only young, attractive associates in a limousine to a ball. One senior former staffer claimed Emhoff ‘bragged’ about yelling ‘get the f*** out of my office’ to a female partner at the firm, later telling his top male colleagues that he had ‘put her in her place’. A female ex-staffer said it was well-known at the firm that Emhoff was ‘very flirty’ and that ‘if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s**t list.’ This former Venable lawyer accused him of ‘favoritism’, saying the consequences of not flirting with him were that ‘you wouldn’t get to work on the cases you wanted to work on.’ ‘There were deadlines that, if you were one of his favorite people, wouldn’t apply. But if you weren’t, they would,’ she told DailyMail.com. Another woman who worked at the firm for several years said that Emhoff ran men-only drinks nights in the office.

Well, the Second Gentleman was not much of a gentleman, or so we hear.

So what happened? Something probably did, and more stuff is likely coming. Remember drip, drip, drip!

The bottom line for me is the Kavanaugh standard. Back in 2018, a decent man named Kavanaugh was attacked in front of his wife and daughters over nothing, or stuff that no one remembered. In Doug’s case, there are people who have shared memories with a reporter.

One way or another, the Second Gentleman’s behavior will come out. It is starting to feel like he was not much of a gentleman before he was designated as the icon of the anti-toxic masculinity movement.

Can’t blame Mrs. Kavanaugh if she is enjoying this episode of as the world turns.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.