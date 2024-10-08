New allegations emerge that Doug Emhoff was a male chauvinist pig in the office

One of the things that struck me forcibly when I discovered the internet and began reading both leftist and conservative content is that while leftists pay lip service to feminism, many of the most ardent leftist men neither like nor respect women. Now, it appears that Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is the living embodiment of that fundamental dislike for women.

Two months ago, the Daily Mail revealed that Emhoff, while still married to his first wife, impregnated his child’s nanny. He has admitted that this was true. To date, no one knows what became of that child (that is, whether Emhoff helped the nanny obtain an abortion or whether she had the child or, perhaps, lost it through a miscarriage).

Last week, the Daily Mail reported on statements from three women who contend that, in 2012, one of Doug Emhoff’s girlfriends tearfully (and contemporaneously) told them that Doug Emhoff had slapped her so hard for allegedly flirting with someone that the force of the blow literally spun her around. In other words, he physically abused a woman.

After two days of thinking about the matter, Emhoff finally said he hadn’t hit the woman. That was weird because he should have been able to deny that claim instantly. It’s almost as if he was ensuring that the girlfriend wasn’t going to talk before he put anything on the record.

This week, the Daily Mail, which does the investigatory reporting the American media refuse to do, is back with a new report: The newest allegation against Emhoff is when Emhoff, an attorney, was both a partner at Venable LLP and the managing director of the firm’s West Coast offices, he was rude, crude, and sexist. As of now, I have not seen any reports stating that Doug Emhoff has addressed these latest claims.

Those who spoke to the Daily Mail asked for anonymity to protect themselves, but they all told stories with the same slant: Emhoff viewed women as sex objects and enjoyed demeaning them. A senior staffer reported that Emhoff boasted about having humiliated a female partner to “put her in her place”:

‘She had to ask him something,’ the ex-staffer said. ‘His office door was closed. She said to his secretary, ‘is he on the phone?’ She said no. She tapped on the door, he didn’t answer, so she slightly opened the door and stuck her head in. ‘He said "get the f*** out of my office." ‘What’s worse was he bragged about it to the management at Venable and they were aghast. He’s an a**hole. He told them how he "put her in her place". A misogynist, that’s who does that.’

An attorney said that Emhoff was famously flirty, which might not be so bad were it not for the fact that, according to the attorney, “‘if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s**t list.’” Being on that list had negative repercussions because he’d apply different standards to people regarding deadlines (which are all important in the litigation world).

And yet another attorney said that, for years, Emhoff had “men-only drinks nights in the office”:

‘He had, for many years cocktail parties where only men were invited. In the office, on Friday evening,’ she said. ‘When my colleague brought that to the attention of Venable [around 2010], that stopped.’

Emhoff wasn’t just sexist and vindictive; he was allegedly also greedy. Because he was a managing partner, he allocated staff to cases. If an attorney brought a case into the firm, Emhoff wouldn’t assign any staff to the case unless the attorney who brought in the matter agreed to give Emhoff a cut of the fees.

These are not new allegations. In 2019, Marjan Rabbi sued the firm and two Los Angeles partners (neither of whom was Emhoff) for sex discrimination directed at her, personally. However, in the filing, to give a sense of the general atmosphere at the firm, Rabbi alleged that one of the men making her life miserable “drive her from his desk after deciding that he deserved a young, attractive secretary like his partner Douglas Emhoff had.”

Apparently, it wasn’t just happenstance that Emhoff had that young, attractive secretary. A female attorney who worked for Emhoff said that he was famous for favoring the young and pretty:

A woman who worked under Emhoff as a junior attorney at Venable told DailyMail.com that he favored ‘young, pretty girls’ at the firm. ‘If there was an event, like the Justice Ball, he would favor certain people. Usually it was young, pretty girls. And he would prefer for them to ride with him. He would get a limo,’ she said. ‘I just don’t think his behavior was appropriate for the position he was in.’ One top former Venable staffer told DailyMail.com that ‘plenty of people’ were aware of Emhoff’s alleged inappropriate behavior at the firm.

Not surprisingly, “a male former top partner at Venable said Emhoff was ‘respected and liked’.” Uh-huh.

The Daily Mail also reported that one former female senior staff “said she found him ‘supportive’, and that he ‘had a genuine interest in the firm and the younger folks in the firm’.” Well, that may be true—especially if the younger folk were attractive women.

I mentioned at the top of this post the sexism and disrespect that we routinely see from leftist men. The most recent example is the #MeToo movement, which was intended to destroy Trump and conservatives, but which ended up wiping out a huge number of famously vocal “feminist” men on the left who were engaged in heinous interactions with the women who worked for or interacted with them.

But going back even further, there’s Bill Clinton and the Black Panthers. The latter were a group that hip leftists upheld as the ultimate embodiment of Marxist liberation but, in reality, they were flagrantly abusive towards women, especially white women. For them, these women were slaves, both for sex and housework.

There are, of course, perfectly decent men who genuinely love and respect women. Too often, though, when you scratch the surface of a Democrat man who touts his feminist credentials, you’ll find someone who’s discovered that feminism is a great way to gain consequence-free sex and to act out rage against women. (One can only guess at the Mommy issues...)

Image: YouTube screen grab.

By the way, I love the above image because it fits perfectly with this old meme: