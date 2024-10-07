How does the Left do it?

The Left repeatedly demonstrates through its words and actions how much they despise the country and her citizens, even their own constituents. And yet some people still support them. Why do voters support people who demonstrate through their words and actions that they mean to do them harm?

There’s an old adage concerning an axe. “The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe because its handle was made of wood and they thought it was one of them.”

Our current group of rulers (not leaders) on the Left doesn’t even bother to hide their intentions. Not only do they speak openly of their goals, they demonstrate them. When conservatives point out their words and their actions we’re called conspiracy theorists and we’re treated to another rash of “Republicans pounce” headlines.

Evidently making threats and carrying them out isn’t the problem. The problem is when people point out how this unending stream of threats, destructive policies and actions is poisoning our culture and our society.

They tell you they’re going to raise your taxes.

They tell you they’re going to continue to flood the country with vast numbers of illegal immigrants who siphon off taxpayer-funded resources and rob, assault, and murder Americans.

They tell you they’re supporting radical Islamists who are threatening to nuke Israel, Europe, and America.

They demonstrate how they’re censoring your speech.

They’ve mismanaged their responses to wildfires, toxic chemical leaks (and also here) and hurricanes (TN, NC, SC, GA, FL).

They brag about sending millions of dollars overseas while Americans suffer from catastrophic storms.

They also brag about replacing American voters with immigrants who are more likely to support them.

They tell you that they support taxpayer-funded sex changes for convicted criminals and illegal immigrants

They tell you that parents should not have influence over what their children are taught in school.

They show you they consider Catholics to be domestic terrorists by placing agents and informants in churches.

They pass laws prohibiting schools from informing parents of their children’s “gender transition”

They boast about forcing Americans into expensive, inefficient, dirty, and dangerous electric vehicles that most of us can’t afford and don’t want.

They do these things while claiming it’s for our own good. C.S. Lewis had an opinion on that:

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

And despite all these things and more, some people still support them.

How bad does it have to get? How badly must some people be made to suffer before they wake up?

Image: PxHere