Tim falls into abortion quicksand

Tim Walz was on Fox News Sunday. My guess is that the campaign was hoping to stop the critics who say that Walz avoids interviews. After this morning, the campaign may stop doing interviews altogether.

Walz was incoherent on abortion. Let's check the interview:

"You signed the bill that makes it legal through all nine months. Is that a position you think Democrats should advocate for nationally?" Bream asked. "The vice president and I have been clear the restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking for," Walz responded. "But that law goes far beyond Roe v. Wade," Bream pressed. "Let's agree, in what you signed there's not a single limit through nine months of pregnancy. Roe had a trimester framework that did have limits through the pregnancy. The Minnesota law does not have that." "This doesn't change anything. It puts the decision back on to the woman, to the physicians," Walz responded. "And we know that this is simply something to be brought up -- to be very clear Donald Trump's asking for a nationwide abortion ban." "[Trump] has said repeatedly that he will not sign a national abortion ban. Are you calling that a flat out lie?" Bream asked. "Yes, of course, and Senator Vance has in the past said so too," Walz said.

Well, he won't own his law so he starts blaming Trump again.

Here is the Democrats' problem. The polls show that voters want abortion access or legal abortion but only under certain conditions. They want the option to terminate a pregnancy because of rape or incest. The voters do not support late-term abortion, which is what the Minnesota law approves.

Waltz fell into quicksand and had no idea on how to get out. So he started blaming Trump because that's the only song on their playlist.

Image: Lorie Shaull