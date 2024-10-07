FEMA broke, impotent, or disgustingly biased?

If you thought the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was specifically and exclusively tasked with providing relief and succor to American citizens who have been the victims of natural disasters, you probably also believe in the tooth fairy—or that Epstein killed himself.

Au contraire.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently admitted that “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.” This begs a question.

Why? I was keen to guess.

One reason is that FEMA spent more than $650 million this fiscal year providing housing and services to illegal aliens.

I did guess. Correctly! That’s right, FEMA spent the better part of a billion dollars so far this year providing non-emergency aid to non-citizens via the Shelter and Services program.

Sorry, western North Carolinians! Too bad you don’t have a house, belongings, or a pot to tinkle in anymore! Hope you find the rest of your family members! We’d love to help, really, but we’re just tapped out at the moment! Had to put a bunch of border-crossers up at the Hilton in New York City, don’t ya’ know! And then there were the cell phones—and pre-loaded VISA cards—and some other stuff! Adds up quicker than one might think!

And it’s not just the Biden-Harris administration’s FEMA that is spurning citizens in favor of aliens. Recent reports indicate that police in turmoil-stricken Springfield, Ohio have turned off their radios, allegedly to prevent others from learning of their actions in covering for Haitian refugees. Police in nearby Tremont City say that reckless driving and lawlessness is rampant in Springfield and has started to bleed over into their town.

Here is another question: Has there ever been a supposedly “democratic” federal government that so disdains so many of its own citizens? And this disdain, of course, is shared by many blue state and blue city governments and their agencies.

There needs to be an entity charged with responding to disasters and emergencies created by the federal government, particularly the current one allegedly headed by Biden and Harris.

On second thought, I guess there is one. It’s called the MAGA movement.

