The Other Woman

Democrat-aligned dinosaur media figures in New York City and Washington D.C. are concerned that Vice President Kamala Harris has a significant problem with male voters. Andrea Mitchell, a Democrat operative posing as a journalist, attributes this to misogyny.

What’s more surprising, however, is Harris’s relative stability with female voters. The Democrat Party has twice nominated a woman for President of the United States. A comparison between Hillary Clinton and Harris reveals that both have navigated their paths to power almost exclusively through relationships, not achievements, and Harris’s approach was much more controversial than Clinton’s.

Hillary Clinton was a stand-by-her-man, stay-at-home mom, even though her husband was a hard dog to keep on the porch, serial cheater, and an alleged sexual harasser and sexual assaulter.

As First Lady, Clinton’s political ambitions began well before her husband’s final days in office. The first step was a strategic move to New York, a state that would elect a broom handle—or a broom Helda—in a statewide election, provided the candidate had a “D” attached to their name. This allowed her to secure a Senate seat and position the family back in the Washington D.C. swamp.

In 2016, she finally secured the nomination, aided by a horribly anti-democratic Democrat party primary. Then, just like the media lies to prop up Harris, the Democrat media worked overtime to convince the American people that Clinton was the most qualified person ever to run for office. However, her most significant political accomplishment remains using taxpayer dollars to travel the world with Bill, shaking down donors across the globe for contributions to the Clinton Foundation. But that didn’t stop the media gaslighting about her supposed incredible grasp of domestic and international affairs.

Of course, she undoubtedly had experience dealing with affairs, though she didn’t seem capable of stopping them.

To her credit, Clinton appeared to be a loyal wife and a good mother, both admirable qualities. Indeed, raising children provides great preparation and experience for dealing with the impish politicians, lobbyists, and bureaucratic babies in D.C. If Clinton had campaigned more on her role as a wife and mother, she might have at least connected with voters more authentically. Instead, she ran as a tough, independent feminist icon and policy wonk, a false portrayal that didn’t align with her more traditional female role.

Fast forward eight years, and the Democrat party is now trying “the other woman”. This time, they didn’t bother with Superdelegates; they just went through the motions of letting their party members vote, then disregarded those votes and installed Harris. Instead of Clinton loyally standing by her man, we get Vice President Harris, who was lying down with someone else’s husband as the other woman.

Could it be that Andrea Mitchell is unaware that Harris rose to power through her relationship with married political powerhouse Willie Brown? Or that such a path might garner criticism from both men and women, particularly when her record reveals a lack of substantive accomplishments?

Both men and women typically come to power via a combination of accomplishments, achievements, and relationships. Clinton came to power through a marriage relationship; Harris, through a morally questionable adulterous relationship. Neither woman had particularly notable accomplishments, but instead relied heavily on their connections and extremely sympathetic media coverage, which includes gratuitous and defamatory statements against all men for not supporting these women.

Meanwhile, the weakness of many men—powerful or not—has long been their susceptibility to the charms of a woman, and those men who succumb are often happy to provide special gifts and special treatment. Kamala Harris’s rise came from exploiting a powerful man’s weakness. It’s not misogynistic to recognize that. But while Willie Brown may have owed her favors, the rest of the men in America do not—nor do the women.

It is remarkable, then, that more women are not repelled and disgusted by this mediocre attorney’s rise, especially those women who suffered like Hillary Clinton and know firsthand what it feels like to be on the other side of an affair.

Image from X.