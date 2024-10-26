Hillary Clinton says the Democrat Party are Nazis

Hillary, the patron of the Steele dossier, is making the rounds stating that Donald Trump is a Nazi, or at least a Nazi sympathizer, because he’s holding a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Normal people will fail to make the connection, but Hillary is there to connect the dots for you. Apparently, the German-American Bund held a pro-Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden too. Just like Trump! Their rally was in 1939. And MSG was a different building in a different place back then. The current Garden was opened in 1968.

Still, Hillary says the parallels are striking and must be discussed. I agree. As a longtime NY Rangers fan, I’m concerned that my hockey team could be Nazis. And what about the Knicks? Could they be Nazis? Given the consternation Jesse Owens caused in ’36, I’d think a team that has black men playing on it wouldn’t be Nazis or do anything that could cause them to be associated with white supremacy. How about Ringling Brothers? I saw the circus at MSG back in the 70s. Could I be a Nazi!?

In elementary math class I learned the transitive law of equality which states, “If A equals B and B equals C, then A equals C.”

So the question that comes to mind is… Did the Democrat Party ever hold its convention at Madison Square Garden? The answer is yes. In fact, they’ve held their convention at MSG twice. Once in 1924 and once in 1992.

1992… Who was the Democrat nominee in 1992? Oh, yes. It was Bill Clinton. Hillary’s husband was nominated at the Democrat National Convention held at Madison Square Garden. The very same Garden at which Trump is holding his rally on Sunday. The rally that Hillary says is strikingly parallel to the pro-Nazi rally from 1939 which warrants serious discussion. (Need we point out that Hillary, too, was present at the time?)

Applying the transitive law of equality to Hillary’s argument, If the Nazis had a rally at MSG and Trump has a rally at MSG, then Trump must be a Nazi. Just like the Democrat party that held a rally at MSG to nominate Hillary to be worst first lady.

Of course this is a ridiculous argument. Everybody knows that Trump isn’t a Nazi because he’s holding a rally at MSG. Rather, Trump is a Nazi because he wears a tie. In fact, Trump had a line of men’s ties at one point. I know because I own one.

Not connecting the dots? Let me do it for you. Just about every picture you’ve ever seen of Hitler depicts him wearing a tie. If Trump wears a tie, and Hitler wore a tie, then Trump must be Hitler. See how that transitive law works?

Oh, wait a minute… I have a Trump tie. And I’m a NY Rangers fan. And the Rangers play in Madison Square Garden. OMG I am a Nazi! I guess I should stop donating to the Internation Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Nah, it’s a good cause…

