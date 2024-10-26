How much of our tax money does the school district deserve?

We all venerate certain teachers from our early years. They were the ones who inspired and challenged us. It’s natural to expand that veneration to schools. After all, schools are where we were taught, where teachers work.

We all agree that education is of paramount importance. So it’s natural that we want to support the schools. Before we do, let’s look a little more deeply into the topic of schools and taxes.

In my area, the school district is asking for increased revenues by increasing the mill levy assessed on the value of our homes. This surprised me, because my home value jumped this year — and with it, my taxes. Most of those taxes already go to the school — over 60%. So the schools are getting more revenue already, and we are paying it through the dramatic increase in the assessed value of our homes. Then why are the schools asking to increase the mill levy even more?

Our local real estate valuations, and real estate taxes, are up 30 to 40% from last year. Now, my home did not magically increase in value. Rather, inflation drove up the inputted value of my home because inflation devalued the buying power of the dollar. With it, the cost of taxes increased significantly. Did your salary increase by 30 or 40%? No? Therefore, your after-tax income decreased. At what point do higher taxes become unsustainable?

There is another side to this discussion. I’ve heard that over 65% of school revenue goes to overhead, not teachers and not the classroom. I don’t know about you, but business can’t survive with such a high overhead burden. How can schools? Only by constantly coming to the citizen for more money.

I suspect that your school system is well liked and very good. I know that mine has a great reputation. But ask yourself how long the school district can maintain a high level of excellence when the majority of its tax revenues is spent on administration and not on the classroom. Ask how much more you can afford of your dwindling net income before you can’t afford to sustain your family. This question extends also to the amount of federal and state taxes you pay.

It is your right to agree with the concept of the 1619 Project and the hate-America rhetoric. It is my right to disagree. And I do. The final point is that I don’t want to support these programs. I want teachers to teach my children how to think, not what to think.

Who will spend your money more wisely? You, the one who earned it, or a bureaucrat who didn’t? Maybe there is a better way. Who should train the children in religion, morality, ethics, the right way to live? A teacher or the parent? Give us the choice to decide what type of education our own children should have. Don’t force us into a federally mandated program with which the majority disagree.

We are all in this together. We all want a premier education for our children. Let’s look at managing the bureaucrats who receive our tax dollars and determine if we can do better for our children.

Jay Davidson is founder and CEO of a commercial bank. He is a student of the Austrian School of Economics and a dedicated capitalist. He believes there is a direct connection joining individual right and responsibility, our Constitution, capitalism, and the intent of our Creator.

