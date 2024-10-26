Kamala's Beyonce rally in Houston a fiasco

How is this for a miserable experience?

Fans of pop singer Beyoncé waited in line for as much as 12 hours to get a spot at Kamala Harris's rally in Houston, where "sources" from inside the Harris campaign told the press that Beyoncé would sing for them. The Washington Post was cautious, Hot Air's Ed Morrissey reported, but NBC News ran with it. And why wouldn't such a rumor be believed? Beyonce reportedly sang at Joe Biden's campaign rallies, so it seemed logical that she would also sing for the first black female presidential candidate.

But she didn't. She came, gave an endorsement, told them "it was time to sing a new song," and instead of sing, she left.

Recognizing that they'd been had, many of the 20,000 attending in the audience there left at that point, too.

Imagine the high hopes -- a free Beyoncé concert, mini-sized probably, but nevertheless free, just for going to a Kamala Harris rally to listen to her drone on about abortion.

Ordinarily, tickets to a Beyonce concerts start at $200 for the cheap seats in the "upper bowl" where you can see her with binoculars, and go as high as $5,000.

This Beyonce concert was going to be free, free, and as Kamala likes to say, 'freedom.' It explains why some of them waited 12 hours to get in.

But that's not what was delivered.

Beyonce came on stage, said she was there as "a mother," not "a celebrity," (really?) and proceeded to describe the wonderfulness of abortion, an odd thing for a 'mom' to describe, but that's leftists for you.

Media personality Kennedy noted that this was the second time Beyonce had stood Kamala up -- recall that during the Democratic National Convention, rumors went to fever pitch about Beyonce singing at that event, which she didn't.

Sure, setting up a band and music and costumes and rehearsals to sing is pricey and exhausting, but couldn't she just do a little a cappella number in front of the microphone to keep the audience happy?

Nope, Queen Bey doesn't sing for just anyone for free.

There were reports seen on Twitter saying she had demanded a hefty sum to sing, and the well-monied Harris campaign was too cheap to pay it.

There were more reports that Beyonce was paid $10 million by the Harris campaign to appear as she did, which I find a little credibility-challenged so won't link, but a lot of them were repeating it.

Not surprisingly, a lot of fans felt stiffed:

Beyoncé fans were left furious after the singer failed to perform at a Texas rally for Kamala Harris. The star took to the stage in her native Houston to endorse the Vice President on Friday night. Some fans had waited more than 12 hours before packing into the city's Shell Energy Stadium expecting a performance, after rumors she would sing swirled online and were reported in the Washington Post.

Which brings up the most wretched thing about this episode: They weren't there to see Kamala, who has relied on celebrities to fill her otherwise empty, lifeless, low-attendence rallies, they were there to see Beyoncé. They got cheated, or as Ed Morrissey at Hot Air noted:

So was this a bait-and-switch, or better yet, a Bey-t and switch, by Team Kamala? You'd have to ask the people who attended, but it would hardly be the first one or worst one pulled by Democrats in this cycle. They spent months shoving Joe Biden down their throats in primaries and caucuses rigged against any competitive challengers, and then pushed him aside for Harris as soon as the cover-up of his cognitive incapacity got exposed. Perhaps Democrat voters are just getting used to being defrauded.

Given the bad feelings that produced from dashed hopes, one wonders why Beyoncé did it at all. A lot of celebs have given her endorsements, but have done so with coaxing, lukewarm as can be. Beyonce seems little different. And while being cheated could probably cost her votes from attendees as dissatisfied customers, she wasn't going to win in Texas anyway.

It just goes to show that much of what Kamala is and stands for is hype, buildup, packaging -- just not substance, and yes, she'll trick you every time. It's what voters can expect, again and again, if they elect this awful woman president. She's all burger bun and no meat. That's not how you get return business -- or return voters.

