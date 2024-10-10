DOJ gets it right (sort of) with Google

The DOJ has been the bane of business as it pursues an innovation-suffocating antitrust agenda. Such has been the oppressive regulatory regime that a primary consideration of companies considering synergistic tie-ups is whether doing one will rub the DOJ the wrong way.

Unjustly, the DOJ has left a trail of trials that have ravaged heretofore respectable businesses. Their mad mandates have thwarted growth and prosperity, leaving some companies on the verge of bankruptcy. For example, speculation is rife that Spirit Airlines is mulling bankruptcy options after its failed merger attempt with JetBlue.

How ironic that the rationale for forbidding the airlines’ merger is that it would be anticompetitive. A no-frills, low-cost airline potentially going bankrupt won’t stimulate competition, but it will hurt the consumers the DOJ pretends to protect.

The DOJ, thanks in part to overzealous pinheads in pinstripes trying to make a reputation for themselves, often does the wrong thing for the wrong reasons. Now the myopic agents of injustice may be doing the right thing for the wrong reasons by chastening Google.

As usual, the insulated regulators misunderstand the technology they dare to regulate. They are obsessively focusing on Google’s past monopolization of the search market, apparently oblivious to the new reality that search is much more competitive now: A.I., ChatGPT, other chatbots, social media, and others are threatening Google’s search dominance. They are at least circumventing Google’s once-monopolistic hold on the market.

The DOJ seems to be fighting the last war, with amusing implications. Court documents indicate that the DOJ “is considering behavioral and structural remedies” to restrain Google’s monopolistic practices. That’s quite interesting — if there’s something Google employees need, it is behavior modification. A thorough purging of their misguided behavioral and structural practices, including woke policies and DIE practices that exclude more than they include, would be great.

The “behavioral and structural remedies” to remediate their toxic cancel culture should start in the C suite. Then they should purge the misbehaved H.R. zealots who foment an oppressive work environment. Then, rolling downhill (just like how something else does), the DOJ-imposed remedies must swamp all the little misguided minions who insert their biases into their tainted algorithms. Shine the light of disinfectant into that disgusting labyrinth of stinky, disheveled techies.

The DOJ is also admonishing Alphabet/Google for its discriminatory product requirements. Though the DOJ’s definition of “discriminatory” is misappropriated, Google still deserves the DOJ’s wrath — its products do indeed discriminate. In fact, its apps require reliant users to hold their noses while being bombarded constantly with an “Alphabet” soup of woke propaganda. A captive user who simply wants to employ Google’s innovative apps for personal or business purposes must submit to its constant DIE-revisionism. Here are a few examples:

oGoogle’s AI photo editing tools, which profile minorities while largely ignoring whites, especially straight ones with XY chromosomes.

oGemini’s A.I. suite, especially the image generator, cannot be trusted based on its discriminatory provenance.

oGoogle’s Deepmind provides further evidence of its tiresome, stultifying bias.

Those are all discriminatory products and are offensive to the silent majority of users, who just want to get on with business free of the incessant whining and virtue-signaling.

I doubt that many will shed a tear for Google’s DOJ travails. Perhaps for the wrong reasons, the DOJ is right to seek remedies for Google’s misbehaving management and employees, and to rectify its discriminatory products. Just this once: Hooray for the DOJ.

Image via Pxhere.